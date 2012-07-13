FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may cut Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Co rating
July 13, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may cut Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Co rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 13 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BBB+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company (Athene) on Rating Watch
Negative.

The rating action follows today's announcement that Athene will be entering into
an agreement to acquire Presidential Life Corporation (NASDAQ: PLFE) and its 
wholly owned subsidiary, Presidential Life Insurance Company (Presidential). The
company expects to finance the purchase price of approximately $415 million with
internal resources.

While Fitch views this transaction as consistent with expectations that Athene 
would deploy capital to grow its fixed annuity business, Fitch is concerned with
the pace of transactions Athene has initiated since 2011 and the company's 
ability to fully integrate each new acquisition. Given the company's limited 
track record Fitch will continue to monitor the company's operating results in 
relation to management's initial assumptions.  

Fitch anticipates resolving the Rating Watch after completing a thorough review 
of Presidential Life and following further discussions with management regarding
operational and strategic plans. Fitch notes that Presidential's earnings have 
been impacted by the company's high minimum crediting rates in the low interest 
rate environment so the agency needs greater clarity regarding Athene's plans to
improve earnings. Upon resolution of the Rating Watch, Fitch's expectation is 
that Athene's rating will either be affirmed at its current level or downgraded 
one notch.   

The key rating triggers that could result in a return to a Stable Outlook 
include:

--Completion of review of Presidential Life to ensure run-rate profitability and
capitalization are commensurate with the current rating-level;

--Sustained maintenance of risk-based capital (RBC) above 350%; 

--Broad, sustained profitability and diversification in reinsured business.

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:

--Decline in RBC below 300% 

--Deterioration in the performance of reinsured blocks, resulting in run-rate 
operating losses for four consecutive quarters.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

