TEXT-Fitch revises Ocwen Financial outlook to negative

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and short-term IDR of Ocwen Financial Corp. (Ocwen) at 'B+' and 'B', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of ratings follows this release. The affirmation reflects the company's leading position in the nonconforming and nonperforming (subprime) residential mortgage servicing market, proven loss mitigation capabilities, and cost advantages provided by offshore staffing and technology. Rating constraints reflect the company's ability to sustain growth in the longer term. Fitch believes the company's expertise for servicing subprime loans will remain in demand in the near term. In the longer term, however, ratings may come under pressure as continued consolidation and the overall share of the subprime market shrinks due to lack of originations since 2007. Over the last two years, Ocwen has significantly grown its servicing portfolio through acquisitions, most recently purchasing the servicing rights to the Litton portfolio from Goldman Sachs. At Dec. 31, 2011, Ocwen serviced approximately 671,623 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $102.2 billion, making the company the largest subprime servicer in the U.S. and the 12th largest servicer overall. In addition to Ocwen's planned purchase of the Saxon and JPMorgan servicing portfolios in the first quarter of 2012, the company is planning a sale of a portion of its servicing assets to a newly formed company called Home Loan Servicing Solutions, Ltd. (HLSS). This transaction is expected to close in early March 2012. Proceeds from the sale of Ocwen's servicing assets are expected primarily to be used to acquire additional servicing portfolios and pay down outstanding debt, which is expected to reduce the company's leverage and yield greater earnings consistency over time, given the absence of valuation adjustments and a decline in interest costs. However, a significant portion of the company's revenues going forward are likely to come from subservicing revenue received from HLSS. Additionally, in Fitch's view, any positive impact from Ocwen's de-leveraging could be constrained due to the shifting of balance sheet leverage from Ocwen to HLSS, on which a significant portion of its future revenue will be dependent. The revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative is supported by Fitch's concern regarding Ocwen's significant growth over the last year and its continuing ability to integrate large portfolio acquisitions onto its servicing platforms without potential disruptions. In addition, heightened regulatory scrutiny for the overall sector has increased the company's operational risk profile that may put additional pressure on the company's margins. Fitch recently downgraded Ocwen's primary and special servicer ratings to 'RPS3' and 'RSS3', respectively. Fitch believes that the recent downgrade of Ocwen's servicer ratings will make it more difficult for the company to grow through acquiring additional subprime MSR portfolios. While Fitch believes that positive momentum in the rating is currently limited, the Outlook could return to Stable if Ocwen is able to decrease overall leverage and sustain recent improvements in liquidity and capitalization, while generating consistent operating cash flows through measured growth. Fitch would also view positively the company's ability to effectively manage its key strategic initiatives that would, in the longer term, help Ocwen enhance its operating leverage. Negative rating actions could result from the company's growth strategy, should the company pursue future acquisitions that would require a substantial cash outlay and incremental debt that would negatively impact Ocwen's leverage above Fitch's expectations. Integration risk, materializing in service disruptions due to difficulty bringing onboard large portfolio acquisitions that would ultimately hurt cash flow generation could also yield negative rating actions. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services. Ocwen is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in West Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida; Houston, Texas; McDonough, Georgia; and Washington, DC with support operations in India and Uruguay. Ocwen is a Florida corporation organized in February 1991. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $4.7 billion in assets. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Ocwen Financial Corp. --Long-term IDR at 'B+'; Negative Outlook; --Short-term IDR at 'B'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011; --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', Dec. 12, 2011; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', Dec. 15, 2011; --'Fitch Downgrades Ocwen's U.S. Residential Servicer Ratings; Maintains Rating Watch Negative', Dec. 20, 2011; --'Fitch Places Various Saxon-Serviced & Ocwen-Serviced RMBS on Rating Watch Negative', Jan. 31, 2012. 