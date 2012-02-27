TEXT-S&P raises RSA Group core entities to 'A+'

Overview -- We expect capital adequacy based on Standard & Poor's capital model to stabilize at its current strong level ('A' range) in 2012. -- Consequently, we are raising our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on the core operating entities of RSA Group. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that RSA Group will continue to maintain its strong competitive position, strong capitalization underpinned by strong enterprise risk management, and strong cross-cycle operating performance. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength rating on the core operating entities of U.K.-based non-life insurer RSA Group (see list below). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect RSA Group's strong competitive position, strong operating performance, and strong capitalization underpinned by a strong enterprise risk management (ERM) assessment. The group's capitalization, although strong, remains a relative weakness at its new rating level. The group is well diversified geographically, by line of business, and by distribution channel. It has, moreover, a leading or significant market share in most of its largest and more mature markets, and is growing rapidly in and expanding into key emerging markets. As the result of this well-balanced diversity, we consider that despite the recent economic downturn, RSA has displayed resilience. It continued to grow on average by 7.8% year-on-year over the past five years. This growth is far above average global growth in non-life premiums of 0.8% or average global GDP growth of 1.9% for the same period. Over time, we expect the relative importance of the mature, very competitive U.K. market in RSA's portfolio to reduce further. We anticipate that the group will enhance its competitive position mainly through organic development and small bolt-on acquisitions in 2012. We expect premium growth of about 7%-8% in 2012. We view RSA's operating performance as strong from a cross-cycle perspective. The group has achieved a strong and steady underlying underwriting performance in each of the past five reported years (2007-2011), even though this period saw persistent softening markets and poor weather conditions in 2007, 2009, and 2010 in the U.K. In 2011, RSA reported a combined operating ratio of 94.9%, despite catastrophe events continuing to occur frequently and bad weather losses in Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand. (A combined operating ratio is a company-defined measure of underwriting profitability. Like combined ratios, lower combined operating ratios indicate better profitability and a ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) While premium growth and claims may be adversely affected by the slowdown in global economic growth, active cycle management, tight expense control, and prudent reinsurance protection should limit underwriting volatility for RSA. We expect investment performance to remain relatively stable, reflecting the group's conservative investment strategy. We expect RSA's new management team to remain committed to its historical strategy of sustainable profitable growth, underpinned by its strong ERM. Under this strategy, we expect the group to continue to produce net combined ratios of around 96%-100% (based on our definition) and return on equity in excess of 10%. We expect capital adequacy based on Standard & Poor's capital model to stabilize at its current strong level ('A' range) in 2012. This assumes higher earnings retention to finance the group's growth strategy and includes some benefit from our review of RSA's economic capital model (ECM), which we assessed as good. RSA's capital adequacy has proven to be resilient in the face of weak and volatile investment conditions. Furthermore, the reinsurance program demonstrated its efficacy following the various large weather losses in the U.K. in 2007, the earthquake loss in Chile, and the very cold spell that affected Europe in 2010. RSA's strong ERM is based principally on our assessment of its strong risk management culture, the predominantly strong risk controls it has for its material risks, and its strong strategic risk management. Consequently, we consider it unlikely that the group will experience losses that exceed its risk tolerance. The importance of ERM to the rating is high. We expect RSA's ERM framework to evolve in line with its growth plans, adjusting for risk in the new geographic markets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that RSA's strong competitive position, which is underpinned by disciplined growth in the current economic downturn, will continue to contribute to strong and stable underlying underwriting performance. In turn, this will help to stabilize capital adequacy within the 'A' category over the next 12-24 months. We consider a positive rating action to be remote. We could take a negative rating action if the capital adequacy measured by our capital model falls materially below the 'A' range or operating performance materially deteriorates compared with our expectation during the same time period. Furthermore, large acquisitions may also result in negative rating actions. Unifund Assurance Trygg-Hansa Forsakrings AB, Publikt. The Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. Royal & Sun Alliance Reinsurance Ltd. Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada Quebec Assurance Co. Codan Forsikrings A/S Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Co. Ascentus Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/-- Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC Counterparty Credit Rating Foreign Currency A+/Stable/A-1 A/Positive/A-1 Ratings Affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC Commercial Paper A-1 Upgraded To From RSA Insurance Group PLC Junior Subordinated* A- BBB+ *Guaranteed by Royal & Sun Alliance insurance PLC Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 