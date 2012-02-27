FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises RSA Group core entities to 'A+'
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 6:14 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P raises RSA Group core entities to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We expect capital adequacy based on Standard & Poor's capital model to 	
stabilize at its current strong level ('A' range) in 2012.	
     -- Consequently, we are raising our long-term counterparty credit and 	
financial strength ratings on the core operating entities of RSA Group. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that RSA Group will 	
continue to maintain its strong competitive position, strong capitalization 	
underpinned by strong enterprise risk management, and strong cross-cycle 	
operating performance.	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
counterparty credit and financial strength rating on the core operating 	
entities of U.K.-based non-life insurer RSA Group (see list below). The 	
outlook is stable.	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect RSA Group's strong competitive position, strong operating 	
performance, and strong capitalization underpinned by a strong enterprise risk 	
management (ERM) assessment. The group's capitalization, although strong, 	
remains a relative weakness at its new rating level. 	
	
The group is well diversified geographically, by line of business, and by 	
distribution channel. It has, moreover, a leading or significant market share 	
in most of its largest and more mature markets, and is growing rapidly in and 	
expanding into key emerging markets. As the result of this well-balanced 	
diversity, we consider that despite the recent economic downturn, RSA has 	
displayed resilience. It continued to grow on average by 7.8% year-on-year 	
over the past five years. This growth is far above average global growth in 	
non-life premiums of 0.8% or average global GDP growth of 1.9% for the same 	
period. 	
	
Over time, we expect the relative importance of the mature, very competitive 	
U.K. market in RSA's portfolio to reduce further. We anticipate that the group 	
will enhance its competitive position mainly through organic development and 	
small bolt-on acquisitions in 2012. We expect premium growth of about 7%-8% in 	
2012. 	
	
We view RSA's operating performance as strong from a cross-cycle perspective. 	
The group has achieved a strong and steady underlying underwriting performance 	
in each of the past five reported years (2007-2011), even though this period 	
saw persistent softening markets and poor weather conditions in 2007, 2009, 	
and 2010 in the U.K. In 2011, RSA reported a combined operating ratio of 	
94.9%, despite catastrophe events continuing to occur frequently and bad 	
weather losses in Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand. (A combined operating ratio 	
is a company-defined measure of underwriting profitability. Like combined 	
ratios, lower combined operating ratios indicate better profitability and a 	
ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.)	
	
While premium growth and claims may be adversely affected by the slowdown in 	
global economic growth, active cycle management, tight expense control, and 	
prudent reinsurance protection should limit underwriting volatility for RSA. 	
We expect investment performance to remain relatively stable, reflecting the 	
group's conservative investment strategy. We expect RSA's new management team 	
to remain committed to its historical strategy of sustainable profitable 	
growth, underpinned by its strong ERM. Under this strategy, we expect the 	
group to continue to produce net combined ratios of around 96%-100% (based on 	
our definition) and return on equity in excess of 10%. 	
	
We expect capital adequacy based on Standard & Poor's capital model to 	
stabilize at its current strong level ('A' range) in 2012. This assumes higher 	
earnings retention to finance the group's growth strategy and includes some 	
benefit from our review of RSA's economic capital model (ECM), which we 	
assessed as good. RSA's capital adequacy has proven to be resilient in the 	
face of weak and volatile investment conditions. Furthermore, the reinsurance 	
program demonstrated its efficacy following the various large weather losses 	
in the U.K. in 2007, the earthquake loss in Chile, and the very cold spell 	
that affected Europe in 2010.	
	
RSA's strong ERM is based principally on our assessment of its strong risk 	
management culture, the predominantly strong risk controls it has for its 	
material risks, and its strong strategic risk management. Consequently, we 	
consider it unlikely that the group will experience losses that exceed its 	
risk tolerance. The importance of ERM to the rating is high. We expect RSA's 	
ERM framework to evolve in line with its growth plans, adjusting for risk in 	
the new geographic markets.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that RSA's strong competitive position, 	
which is underpinned by disciplined growth in the current economic downturn, 	
will continue to contribute to strong and stable underlying underwriting 	
performance. In turn, this will help to stabilize capital adequacy within the 	
'A' category over the next 12-24 months. 	
	
We consider a positive rating action to be remote. We could take a negative 	
rating action if the capital adequacy measured by our capital model falls 	
materially below the 'A' range or operating performance materially 	
deteriorates compared with our expectation during the same time period. 	
Furthermore, large acquisitions may also result in negative rating actions.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004 	
     -- Management And Corporate Strategy Of Insurers: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, Jan. 20, 2011 	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 	
     -- A New Level Of Enterprise Risk Management Analysis: Methodology For 	
Assessing Insurers' Economic Capital Models, Jan. 24, 2011 	
     -- Refined Methodology For Assessing An Insurer's Risk Appetite, March 	
30, 2010 	
     -- Methodology: Assessing Management's Commitment To And Execution Of 	
Enterprise Risk Management Processes, Dec. 17, 2009 	
     -- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation 	
Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007 	
     -- Refining The Focus Of Insurer Enterprise Risk Management Criteria, 	
June 2, 2006 	
     -- Evaluating The Enterprise Risk Management Practices Of Insurance 	
Companies, Oct. 17, 2005 	
     -- Strategic Risk Management: The Upside Of ERM, July 27, 2006 	
     -- Nonlife Insurance Risk Control Criteria And Their Role In Enterprise 	
Risk Management, Oct. 31, 2007 	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 	
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 	
     -- Criteria Assumptions Regarding Coupon Step-Ups In Equity Hybrids 	
Issued By Banks And Insurers, Sept. 16, 2009 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC	
Western Assurance Co.	
Unifund Assurance	
Trygg-Hansa Forsakrings AB, Publikt.	
The Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.	
Royal & Sun Alliance Reinsurance Ltd.	
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada	
Quebec Assurance Co.	
Codan Forsikrings A/S	
Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Co.	
Ascentus Insurance Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A/Positive/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A/Positive/--	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      A+/Stable/A-1      A/Positive/A-1	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
RSA Insurance Group PLC	
 Junior Subordinated*                   A-                 BBB+	
	
*Guaranteed by Royal & Sun Alliance insurance PLC	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

