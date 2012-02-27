FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Liberty Interactive rating unaffected by announcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating
on Liberty Interactive Corp. ('BB' with a stable rating outlook) is
not affected by the company's plan to restructure into two tracking stocks, to
be named Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures. Liberty Interactive Corp.
hopes to highlight the operations of each tracking stock and raise capital
through rights offerings, while maintaining its existing tax structure. The
tracking stock structure does not alter the obligor. Liberty Interactive Corp.
will remain the obligor and responsible for all debt service.	
	
The Liberty Interactive tracking stock will initially have attributed to it 	
QVC, e-commerce companies, a 34% stake in HSN, about $500 million of cash, $2 	
billion of QVC bonds, QVC's $2 billion credit facility, and about $1.1 billion 	
of senior notes and debentures. The Liberty Ventures tracking stock will 	
initially have attributed to it Liberty's interests in Expedia, TripAdvisor, 	
Time Warner, Time Warner Cable, AOL, Interval Leisure Group, Tree.com, and 	
green-energy investments, about $1.25 billion of cash, additional cash raised 	
from the exercise of Liberty Venture subscription rights, and about $3 billion 	
of exchange debentures.	
	
The transaction will be subject to a shareholder vote. Standard & Poor's 	
expects that it will likely close in the summer of 2012. We expect that as 	
part of the transaction, Liberty will draw a portion of its $2 billion QVC 	
credit facility in order to provide the planned cash balances on each tracking 	
stock balance sheet. At completion, we estimate that Liberty's debt leverage 	
will be around 4.1x to 4.2x--below our 4.5x debt leverage threshold for the 	
'BB' rating.

