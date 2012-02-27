FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Crestwood Midstream ratings unaffected by asset purchase
February 27, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Crestwood Midstream ratings unaffected by asset purchase

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that Crestwood
Midstream Partners L.P. (CMLP; B/Stable/--) and Crestwood Holdings
Partners LLC announcement that they have executed definitive agreements with
Antero Resources Appalachian Corp. to acquire certain of Antero's Marcellus
Shale natural-gas gathering system assets for $375 million in cash plus an
earn-out will not affect the partnership's rating or outlook. A long-term,
fixed-fee gathering and compression agreement with minimum volume commitments
should provide good cash flow visibility for CMLP. Crestwood Holdings Partners
LLC, through its indirect subsidiary, Crestwood Holdings LLC (Holdings;
B-/Stable/--), will contribute about $244 million for a 65% ownership interest
in the joint venture, while CMLP will contribute about $131 million for the
remaining 35%. (Our rating on Holdings is also unaffected). Our analysis
considers the consolidated credit profile of CMLP and Holdings, because Holdings
controls CMLP through its 61% ownership interest. We expect consolidated
financial leverage to remain high in the near term.

