February 27, 2012 / 6:37 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Claire's Stores ratings unchanged by notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is
maintaining the 'B' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on U.S. specialty
retailer Claire's Stores Inc.'s first-lien notes due 2019. They remain unchanged
after the company's announcement of a $50 million add-on to its existing
first-lien notes. Once Claire's Stores completes the transaction, we estimate
that the total size of the first-lien notes will be $450 million. According to
the company, it will use the proceeds to reduce outstanding indebtedness under
its existing term loan. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Claire's Stores Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating            B-/Stable/--	
Senior secured	
 $450 mil 8.7% first-lien notes    B	
   Recovery Rating                 2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

