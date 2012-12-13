FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Northwoods Capital IX notes
#Market News
December 13, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Northwoods Capital IX notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Northwoods Capital IX Ltd./Northwoods Capital IX LLC's issuance is a 
CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly 
syndicated senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class X, A, B-1, B-2, C-1, C-2, D, and 
E notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
legal structure, collateral portfolio, and overcollateralization and interest 
coverage tests, among other factors.
    
     Dec 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Northwoods Capital IX Ltd./Northwoods Capital IX LLC's $560.00 million fixed-
and floating-rate notes (see list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 
loans.

The ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (excluding excess spread) 
and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by 
Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using 
the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Northwoods Capital IX Ltd./Northwoods Capital IX LLC
 
Class               Rating          Amount

X                   AAA (sf)          5.00
A                   AAA (sf)        375.00
B-1                 AA (sf)          38.00
B-2                 AA (sf)          25.00
C-1 (deferrable)    A (sf)           49.00
C-2 (deferrable)    A (sf)            8.00
D (deferrable)      BBB (sf)         30.00
E (deferrable)      BB- (sf)         30.00
Subordinated notes  NR               65.50

NR-Not rated.

