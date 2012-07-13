TEXT-Fitch affirms Sunrise, Florida 'AA' revs

July 13 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on the city of Sunrise, Florida: --Approximately $115 million utility system revenue refunding bonds, series 2010A, 2010B, and 2010C, affirmed at ‘AA’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net operating revenues of the combined water, sewer, and natural gas system (the system). The 2010 bonds are not covered by a debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Strong historical operating results have produced above average debt service coverage and very healthy cash balances. STABLE RETAIL SYSTEM: The system includes water, sewer, and natural gas customers, serving the mostly residential city of Sunrise and surrounding areas. The customer base is stable and benefits from its location in Broward County, which provides diverse employment options. AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: Leverage is a manageable $1,400 per connection, but a somewhat high 70% of net assets. A comprehensive capital plan calls for additional bonds over the next several years, which will raise the debt burden to above average levels. INCREASING WATER AND SEWER RATES: Rates are competitive relative to other systems located in Broward County; however, the average monthly bill for water and sewer totaled $78.88 in fiscal 2012, which is equal to a somewhat high 1.9% of median household income. Additional future increases, beyond the automatic annual index-adjusted increases, are expected and will push rates even higher. AUTOMATIC PASS-THROUGH: Natural gas rates are subject to commodity price swings, and prices (and rates) have been on the decline over the past few years. The city’s automatic pass through adjustment for gas commodity price increases provides full cost recovery of purchased natural gas when gas prices rise, and this policy is seen as positive credit factor. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED DEBT BURDEN: An increase in capital costs and debt levels beyond those already projected could lead to even higher user charges and potentially pressure future financial performance. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE RETAIL SYSTEM LOCATED IN WEALTHY BROWARD COUNTY The city owns and operates a combined water, wastewater and gas system providing mainly retail service to approximately 211,000 residents located within city limits as well as to customers residing in Weston, Davie, Tamarac and the town of Southwest Ranches. The strong customer growth trends that were prevalent in this area prior to the housing downturn have slowed, and the predominantly residential customer base has been relatively stable over the past few years. Fitch believes the combined system’s service area is stable given its built out nature and proximity to the Ft. Lauderdale economy. The city’s unemployment rate has been steadily trending downward to 7.2% in May 2012, which is below the state and national figures. Income levels are slightly below average and bad debt as a percentage of revenues remains exceptionally low. SOLID WATER SUPPLY, ALTERNATE SOURCES BEING DEVELOPED The water and wastewater systems are similarly sized with about 84,000 equivalent residential connections, while the gas system serves a noticeably smaller retail customer base of roughly 10,000 accounts. Raw water supply is derived from the Biscayne Aquifer pursuant to a 20-year water use permit (WUP) granted by the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) in 2008. Average daily water demand has been on the decline for several years, a result of conservation efforts and a weak economy. In fiscal 2012, average demand of approximately 22 million gallons per day (mgd) was a comfortable 69% of the system’s current permitted allocation. The city is in the process of developing additional raw water sources (Floridan Aquifer) to meet potential demand increases and an expected decline in the permitted allocation. A new reverse osmosis water treatment plant to treat the deeper and more brackish supply will also be constructed, and is included in the capital improvement plan (CIP). STRONG WASTEWATER SYSTEM CAPACITY The wastewater system provides collection, treatment and disposal service with ample treatment capacity. The system’s three wastewater treatment plants are permitted to treat a combined 33.75 mgd, while actual flows in 2012 totaled about 22 mgd, which is roughly 65% utilization. SMALL NATURAL GAS SYSTEM The city’s natural gas system provides service to roughly 10,000 customers located in the city and, pursuant to franchise agreements, portions of Tamarac, Weston, and Lauderhill. The system contracts with Florida Gas Utility (FGU) for its gas supply. FGU serves as a joint action agency formed by interlocal agreement for the purpose of securing and managing natural gas supply for 23 member municipal gas systems. The outstanding franchise agreement with Tamarac has expired and the city is currently negotiating an extension. The other franchise agreements with Weston and Lauderhill are current, with expiration dates occurring in 2016 and 2021, respectively. The city estimates it serves roughly 900 customers in Tamarac (less than 10% of total gas customers) and the agreement is expected to be extended within the next few months. STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE A CREDIT POSITIVE Financial performance has generally been strong, despite holding water and sewer rates steady from fiscals 1998-2007. Historically, rapid customer growth trends provided significant connection fee revenue, which in turn enabled the city to accumulate sizeable reserves and offset the need for rate hikes. As a result, the system’s cash position grew to a substantial $96 million in fiscal 2009 (inclusive of accumulated connection fees). The city decided to utilize approximately $70 million of this balance to defease a portion of its outstanding parity debt in 2010. The system ended fiscal 2011 with approximately $42 million in cash, which is equivalent to about 300 days of operations. When the system’s considerable renewal and replacement fund balances are included, liquidity is healthy at roughly 495 days of cash. Operating margins have generally been strong, resulting in annual debt service coverage that averaged a solid 2.4 times (x) from fiscals 2009-2011. If additional bonds are issued, as expected, debt service coverage ratios will likely decline unless additional rate increases above the automatic annual inflation adjustments are implemented. COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL PLAN INCLUDES ADDITIONAL DEBT The system’s proposed CIP for fiscal years 2012-2016 is comprehensive and considered manageable at roughly $270 million. Approximately 56% of planned spending will benefit the water system, which includes development of new Floridan Aquifer wells and the new water treatment plant. Over 50% of the CIP will be financed with additional bonds (about $150 million), with the remainder funded from existing 2010 bond proceeds (about 40%), and pay-as-you-go sources from the system’s renewal and replacement fund. Fitch expects the system’s debt burden will grow significantly with the planned borrowings to levels that would be considered above average. RATES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE, RAISING AFFORDABILITY CONCERNS Water and sewer rates were increased rather sharply in fiscal 2008 (10.5%) and fiscal 2010 (40%) after many years of rate stability. With the last increase, the city also instituted automatic annual rate adjustments based on inflation. Typical residential customers using 7,000 gallons of water per month pay approximately $79 for combined service in 2012, which is competitive relative to other nearby systems. However, at 1.9% of median household income, it is approaching Fitch’s affordability threshold. The system’s comprehensive capital program will likely necessitate additional rate hikes, which while necessary to keep the system’s financial profile strong, pose affordability concerns. The city had previously planned to raise rates by approximately 8.5% annually in fiscals 2012, 2013, and 2014 (including the automatic inflation adjustment); however the increases are on hold until the system undergoes a full rate study some time later this year.