FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Asigna Compensacion y Liquidacion 'BBB+/A-2' ratings
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Asigna Compensacion y Liquidacion 'BBB+/A-2' ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Mexican clearinghouse Asigna continues to show sound risk management.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' global scale and 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' 
Mexican national scale counterparty credit ratings on Asigna.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Asigna will maintain 
its strong financial safeguards and conservative risk management.

Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' 
global scale and 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' national scale counterparty credit ratings on 
Asigna, Compensacion y Liquidacion. The outlooks on both scales remain stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Asigna reflect its sound risk management, as seen in strong 
operating and financial safeguards, its importance as the sole clearinghouse 
for derivatives in Mexico, and adequate financial performance. The negative 
rating factors are its clearing members and product (interbank reference rate 
 ) concentration. Also, Asigna is exposed to the market dynamics for 
derivatives and the risk framework in Mexico. As a result, we keep no more 
than a one-notch differential between the foreign currency sovereign rating on 
Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2) and 
the rating on Asigna.

The ratings on Asigna are one notch above the foreign currency sovereign 
rating, reflecting our opinion that its willingness and ability to service its 
obligations continue to be superior than that of the sovereign's and, in a 
hypothetical default of Mexico, there is a measurable probability that Asigna 
won't default. We conducted a stress test simulating a sovereign default by 
stressing different macroeconomic variables and the underlying assets of 
Asigna's main traded and cleared derivatives products. We continue to believe 
that Asigna's financial safeguards would be sufficient to cover all defaulting 
participants in the Mexican derivative market, if Mexico were to default.

Historically, Asigna's risk management and financial safeguards have been 
strong even during market fluctuations. The latter is supported through the 
conservative approach towards the calculation of financial safeguards. Asigna 
continues using Extreme Value Theory to calculate initial margins and its 
clearing fund. This methodology demonstrates that if extreme movements happen 
at the same time--including recent financial crises--Asigna has the capacity 
to cover all participants without tapping into the patrimony of Asigna. Also, 
its financial safeguards are linked to the volatility of the underlying 
assets; so the bigger the volatility of these assets, the bigger the margins. 
As of October 2012, Asigna's financial safeguards totaled around MXN23 billion 
($1.78 billion at an exchange rate of MXN12.9 to $1), almost all which is 
invested in Mexican government repos. In addition, Asigna's financial 
flexibility remains robust and it can send its financial safeguards resources 
abroad--primarily in the U.S.--in case of severe market and economic turmoil. 
In our view, the clearinghouse's risk framework will remain conservative and 
its financial safeguards are sufficient to cover losses in extreme scenarios.

Financial performance and metrics decreased during 2012, but still in line 
with the rating. Open interest and total revenues were sharply lower during 
2012, compared with the 2011 levels. This was mainly due to some participants 
closing their positions; however, we think traded volume and open interest 
could improve due to Asigna's new product offering, such as interest-rate 
swaps and commodities derivatives. As of September 2012, the open interest and 
total revenues dropped to MXN8.5 million and MXN93.3 million, respectively, 
from MXN25.6 million and MXN106 million for the same period in 2011. 
Nonetheless, efficiency ratios, at 38% as of September 2012 (measured as 
operating expenses to total revenues), continue to be sound and in line with 
those in previous years. In our opinion, despite decreasing revenues in 2012, 
we expect Asigna's financial performance to remain satisfactory and earnings 
generation to slightly improve in 2013.

Asigna's product concentration continues to limit the rating. TE28 continues 
to be its most traded product, and during third-quarter 2012, it represented 
64% of total traded volume, and we don't expect it to represent less than 50% 
in the next two years. Although that share has been decreasing gradually over 
the past few years--from around 80%--we still deem it as high compared with 
Asigna's rated international peers. In our view, Asigna will continue to 
diversify its products, primarily with underlying assets such as 
foreign-exchange and government treasuries, but we expect that TE28 will 
remain its most traded product.

Concentration in a small number of clearing members remains. Ten of these 
members perform derivative transactions through proprietary positions and 
third-party trusts: Banamex-Citigroup, BBVA Bancomer, Scotiabank, Santander, 
JPMorgan, and GBM. Asigna has sought greater diversification of its 
membership; however, even if it increases its number of clearing members, in 
our opinion, this diversification will be negligibe in the short to medium 
term.

Outlook
The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that Asigna will maintain 
its strong financial safeguards with a conservative risk management, and an 
adequate financial performance. Nonetheless, a downgrade of the sovereign 
could trigger a similar action on Asigna. If the clearinghouse's margining 
system or risk framework deteriorates or if we believe it is losing its 
operating flexibility and the soundness of its financial safeguards, we could 
also lower the ratings.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 
18, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And 
Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Asigna Compensacion y Liquidacion
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Global Scale Rating                   BBB+/Stable/A-2    
  Caval - Mexican Rating Scale          mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+             


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.