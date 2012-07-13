TEXT-S&P: global corporate bond issuance slowed in Q2

July 13 - Global corporate new bond issuance activity slowed to $543 billion in the second quarter of 2012, from $896 billion in the first quarter, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Uncertainty In Europe Slows Global Corporate New Issuance." In June, $185 billion in new bonds came to market, compared with $209 billion in May and $149 billion in April. In the first quarter, $317 billion came to market in March, $314 billion in February, and $265 billion in January. The total new corporate issuance in the first half of 2012 was $1.4 trillion dollars--the second lowest first half total in the last five years (in 2010, only $1.2 trillion of new bonds were issued in the first half of the year). Of the $1.4 trillion first half total, investment-grade firms issued 61.4%, speculative-grade firms issued 12.7%, and entities that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services doesn't rate issued 25.9%. Of the total $2.4 trillion that came to market in full-year 2011, investment-grade companies issued 57%, speculative-grade firms issued 12.4%, and unrated companies issued 30.6%. By region, Europe accounted for 36.6% of the 2012 total, followed by the U.S. (33.6%), the emerging markets (18.8%), and the other developed region (11%). "Increased investor anxiety, in light of the protracted and perhaps escalating sovereign crisis in parts of Europe, put a damper on demand for new debt," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Speculative-grade entities, for instance, raised only $14.7 billion of new debt in June, compared with $26 billion in May, $27 billion in April, and more than $45 billion per month in March and February. Investment-grade new issuance also slowed in June to $114 billion, from $125 billion in May, $73 billion in April, and an average of $190 billion in the first quarter. In addition to the challenges Europe is facing, other factors that contribute to the global uncertainty include the still fragile U.S. economy, increased regulation that may inadvertently stifle market growth, the prospect of a harder-than-expected landing for China, and instability in certain parts of the Middle East. "These factors have all contributed in pushing borrowing costs up in recent months," said Ms. Vazza. "In the U.S., for example, option-adjusted bond spreads for both investment-grade and speculative-grade debt have increased considerably, widening by about 10% in the second quarter." This is a reversal of a declining trend in the first quarter. The investment-grade spread increased to 213 basis points (bps) at the end of June, from 196 bps at the end of March and 224 bps as of year-end 2011. The speculative-grade spread increased to 685 bps at the end of June, from 623 bps at the end of March and 723 bps as of year-end 2011. The risk premium--the extra cost associated with holding speculative-grade securities--increased to 471 bps in June, from 427 bps in March. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.