TEXT-S&P revises Health Insurance Plan of Greater NY outlook
February 27, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Health Insurance Plan of Greater NY outlook

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York, a health insurance provider in
New York, has stabilized its operating earnings over the last couple of years,
as well as maintained good capitalization.	
We are revising our outlook to positive reflecting the improving trend in the 	
company's financial profile, and our expectation of continued stable earnings 	
in the near term.	
We are also affirming our 'BB+' financial strength rating on the company. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (HIP) to positive from stable. At 	
the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB+' financial strength rating 	
on the company.	
	
In addition, we are affirming the ratings of HIP's strategically important 	
entities, Group Health Incorporated (GHI; rated BB/Stable) and ConnectiCare 	
companies, namely ConnectiCare Inc, ConnectiCare of Massachusetts Inc, and 	
ConnectiCare of New York (collectively ConnectiCare; rated BB+/Stable).	
	
Rationale	
HIP has reported positive operating performance through the first nine months 	
of 2011, and we expect the company to report stable, positive earnings for the 	
full-year 2011 and 2012.  Historically, the volatility in its operating 	
earnings had been a key constraint to the rating. However, in 2010 and 2011 	
HIP's earnings have improved compared to the weak operating performance in 	
2009 and 2008.  For the full year 2011, we expect HIP to report pretax income 	
(excluding net realized investment gains and losses and other one-time 	
non-operating expenses) of around $175 million and a return on revenue (ROR) 	
of about 3.5%. In 2012, we expect the company to continue reporting positive 	
earnings, with a pretax ROR of around 2%. Although the 2012 earnings 	
expectations (which assume a higher medical cost trend) are lower than those 	
in 2011, pretax margins still remain better than similarly-rated peers. 	
	
Additionally, HIP's capitalization remains a key strength to the rating, with 	
statutory surplus expected to be around $1.3 billion at year-end 2011. The 	
company's stand-alone capital is expected to remain redundant at least at the 	
'AA' level as per our insurance risk-based capital model for 2011 and 2012. 	
The excess capital at HIP is critical for the rating, since HIP provides 	
capital contribution to weaker group entities such as GHI.	
	
Both these factors - stable, positive operating performance and good 	
capitalization level - indicate an improving trend in HIP's financial profile. 	
Thus, we are revising our outlook to reflect the company's positive momentum. 	
	
EmblemHealth Group	
The EmblemHealth group consists of HIP and its wholly-owned subsidiaries GHI 	
and ConnectiCare. On a consolidated basis, we expect EmblemHealth, to report 	
pretax income ROR (excluding net realized investment gains and losses and 	
other one-time non-operating expenses) of around 2% in 2011 and 1.5% in 2012. 	
The 2011 earnings were favorably impacted by prior period reserve 	
developments, and better-than-expected medical cost trends in its HMO business 	
segment.  	
	
Additionally, positive retained earnings at HIP and ConnectiCare have helped 	
improve consolidated group capital. We expect consolidated capital to remain 	
strong, with a capital redundancy at the 'A' level as per risk-based insurance 	
capital model for 2011.	
	
However, not all entities are performing well in the EmblemHealth group. 	
Relatively stronger performance and capitalization at HIP and ConnectiCare 	
have been slightly offset by operating losses and weak capitalization at GHI. 	
EmblemHealth has implemented a new product and pricing strategy for its 	
Consumer Directed Health Plans and Exclusive Provider Organization / Preferred 	
Provider Organization (EPO / PPO) segments, which should help improve GHI's 	
operating performance in 2012. We expect GHI to report break-even pretax 	
earnings in 2012 compared to the earnings losses in 2011 and 2010. The key 	
earnings driver for the EmblemHealth group will continue to be HIP and 	
ConnectiCare. Also, capitalization at GHI is expected to remain weak, which is 	
a key limiting factor to the overall group. HIP provided capital infusion, 	
through a New York State Section 1307 loan, to GHI in 2010 and 2011, and is 	
likely to make another contribution in 2012. 	
	
The ratings on the group also remain constrained due to the group's geographic 	
concentration in counties in downstate New York, as well the customer 	
concentration in the New York City accounts.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on HIP is positive. The outlook revision reflects our expectation 	
that HIP will maintain a good level of capitalization, while supporting the 	
needs of its subsidiaries. Additionally, we expect operating performance to 	
remain stable in the near term. 	
	
We could raise HIP's rating by one notch within the next 12 months, if the 	
company maintains good capitalization (despite any required capital infusion 	
into GHI), and reports pretax earnings of $100-$150 million, reflecting an ROR 	
of 1.5%- 2% for the full-year 2012. However, we may take a negative rating 	
action on the HIP, if operating performance turns negative or HIP's 	
stand-alone capitalization declines making it deficient at the 'A' level as 	
per our capital model.	
	
Our outlooks on ConnectiCare and GHI remain stable. For ConnectiCare, its 	
stand-alone credit profile remains supportive of the current rating. However, 	
at this time we do not expect any positive rating action on ConnectiCare due 	
to its regional concentration. For GHI, its weak standalone operating 	
performance and capitalization remain a key ratings weakness.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
ConnectiCare Inc.	
ConnectiCare of New York	
ConnectiCare of Massachusetts Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Stable/--      	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Stable/--      	
	
Group Health Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB/Stable/--       	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB/Stable/--       	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

