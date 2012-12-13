FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: hybrid equity, rating criteria for non-financial corps, REITs
December 13, 2012
December 13, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: hybrid equity, rating criteria for non-financial corps, REITs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit AnalysisDec 13 - Fitch Ratings has updated the criteria report titled 'Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis'.

This criteria report covers Fitch's treatment of hybrids in the analysis of
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT issuers and the notching of hybrids in these
sectors. The updated criteria are substantially the same as the previous
criteria. No ratings are immediately affected by this update.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
(Nov. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (Nov. 12, 2012);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Nov. 12, 2012).

