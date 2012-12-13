TEXT-Fitch: hybrid equity, rating criteria for non-financial corps, REITs

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit AnalysisDec 13 - Fitch Ratings has updated the criteria report titled 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis'. This criteria report covers Fitch's treatment of hybrids in the analysis of Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT issuers and the notching of hybrids in these sectors. The updated criteria are substantially the same as the previous criteria. No ratings are immediately affected by this update. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 13, 2012); --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (Nov. 12, 2012); --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Nov. 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities