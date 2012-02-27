FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P comments on Motorola Solutions
February 27, 2012 / 9:09 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Motorola Solutions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the ratings on Schaumberg, Ill.-based Motorola Solutions Inc. remain unchanged, despite Motorola’s announcement today that it purchased approximately $1.2 billion of common shares from Carl Icahn and certain of his affiliates. The purchase was made pursuant to the existing $3 billion stock repurchase program, of which there is approximately $700 million remaining (assuming no open market purchases during 2012). This announcement does not currently affect our view of Motorola’s ratings or outlook. Pro forma for the share purchase and based on fiscal 2011 year-end cash and investments of $5.1 billion, Motorola has approximately $3.9 billion of cash and investments (about a third held domestically), supplemented by a fully available $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and expected cash flow from operations approaching $1 billion in fiscal 2012. We estimate adjusted leverage in the low-2x area as of the year-end 2011. We expect Motorola to execute on its future shareholder return policies to ensure that U.S.-domiciled cash remains sufficient to meet ongoing operational needs.

