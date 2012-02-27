TEXT-Fitch on U.S. bank TruPS CDOs

Feb 27 - U.S. bank TruPS CDOs began 2012 with a marginal increase in both defaults and deferrals, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. Bank TruPS CDOs defaults rose to 16.74% from 16.71%, while deferrals increased 0.54% to14.92%. The combined default and deferral rate for bank TruPS CDOs now stands at 31.67%.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that two new banks, totaling $13 million of collateral in two CDOs defaulted during the month, while three banks, representing $279 million of collateral across 20 CDOs, began deferring interest on their TruPS. The increase in the dollar amount of deferrals was mainly due to a Thrift with large exposure to TruPS ($235 million in 20 CDOs) deferring on its interest obligations. Five new banks resumed interest payments on their TruPS (affecting $67 million of collateral in 10 CDOs), which helped to offset last month’s new defaults and deferrals. Through the end of last month 197 bank issuers, representing approximately $6.3 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs, were in default, while 373 deferring bank issuers were impacting interest payments on $5.6 billion of collateral held by 84 TruPS CDOs.

The ‘Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index’ is available by clicking on the link or by going to ‘www.fitchratings.com’ under ‘Latest Research’.