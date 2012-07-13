FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline LLC outlook
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 13, 2012 / 9:47 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline LLC outlook

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Overview
     -- Spain-based energy company Repsol-YPF S.A. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) 
guarantees a counterparty contract of Repsol Energy North America Corp., which 
has a contract that represents about 88% of U.S. gas pipeline company 
Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline LLC's (Maritimes U.S.) capacity and 85% of its 
revenues.
     -- We affirmed our ratings on Repsol on June 22, 2012, and revised the 
outlook to stable from negative.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured 
ratings on Maritimes US and revising the rating outlook to stable from 
negative.
     -- The stable outlook on Maritimes US is based on our outlook on 
Repsol-YPF.

Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on U.S. gas pipeline company 
Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline LLC (Maritimes US). We also revised the outlook 
to stable from negative.

Rationale
The outlook revision on Maritimes US stems from the outlook change on 
Repsol-YPF S.A. to stable from negative. Repsol YPF guarantees a counterparty 
contract of Repsol Energy North America Corp. (Repsol; not rated), which has a 
contract that represents about 88% of Maritimes US's capacity. Maritimes US is 
a Delaware-based limited liability company that is a subsidiary of Spectra 
Energy Corp. (BBB+/Stable/--), which also operates the gas pipeline.

The company and its Canadian affiliate, Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline L.P. 
(Maritimes Canada; 'A' senior secured debt rating, stable outlook), own 
separate portions of a 670-mile underground mainline pipeline extending from 
the Sable Offshore Energy Project (SOEP) processing plant in Goldboro, Nova 
Scotia, through New Brunswick, Maine, and New Hampshire through two 
interconnections with the natural gas grid in Massachusetts. The pipeline 
delivers gas to New England, including the greater Boston area. Maritimes US 
is the 330-mile portion, running from Baileyville, Maine, to Dracut and 
Beverly, Mass. The pipeline's total capacity is 833,317 dekatherms per day. 
Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012 was about $460 million.

The 'BBB-' rating reflects the following strengths:
     -- The pipeline's capacity is fully contracted with firm negotiated and 
recourse rate contracts that have a weighted average remaining life of roughly 
20 years.
     -- The pipeline's transportation capacity is contracted with shippers 
with a weighted average rating of 'BBB-'. Shippers with ratings that fall 
below investment grade may be required to post collateral, which offsets some 
of the counterparty credit risk. Repsol may be required to post collateral 
equal to one year of capacity payments if it falls to speculative grade under 
Maritimes US's Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-imposed tariffs.
     -- Maritimes US has low operating risk because the pipeline is regulated 
and has cost-of-service rate tariffs.
     -- Demand for natural gas in the pipeline's destination markets in New 
England is strong.

The following risks offset the strengths at the 'BBB' rating level:
     -- Counterparty concentration risk is high because Repsol will be 
responsible for about 85% or more of expected revenues.
     -- Single-asset risk reduces geographic diversity and magnifies 
operational risks.
     -- Lack of credit facilities and high dividends might restrict liquidity 
if cash flows from operations are disrupted.

The rating on Maritimes US reflects its "satisfactory" business risk profile 
under our criteria, which we mainly base on a contract signed with Repsol for 
88% of the pipeline's capacity. Cash flows under this contract will occur 
whether or not gas is actually shipped, so we view them as very stable and low 
risk, although highly concentrated. Repsol-YPF, Repsol's parent, has provided 
a guarantee for Repsol's contracts that meets Standard & Poor's criteria for 
guarantees. We consider there to be a hard linkage between the rating on 
Maritimes US and the rating on Repsol-YPF. The companies' relationship is a 
key factor in the rating as the contract generates about 85% of the pipeline's 
revenues. The FERC settlement in April 2010 resulted in lower resource rates 
and less fuel retention, although it is not notably affecting financial 
results given the high percentage of capacity that Repsol contracts at a 
FERC-approved negotiated rate.

The rating on Maritimes US also reflects its "significant" financial risk 
profile under our criteria. The company's debt will fully mature in 2014, and 
will be amortized over that time based on a 25-year schedule. The debt's 
amortization is significant because the credit measures should improve over 
time, with a debt balance of about $90 million by the time of refinancing in 
2014. The measures have been adequate for the rating, with funds from 
operations (FFO) to debt of about 20%, debt to EBITDA of 3.5x, and FFO 
interest coverage of 3x as of March 31, 2012. We expect these measures to 
remain relatively constant through 2014, when the full debt will come due.

Maritimes US is owned by subsidiaries of Spectra (77.53%), Emera Inc. (12.92%; 
BBB+/Negative/--), and ExxonMobil Corp. (9.55%; AAA/Stable/A-1+). The high 
ratings on the owners and operator, which support creditworthiness, weigh less 
heavily on the Maritimes US rating than does the rating on Repsol-YPF as 
guarantor of a key shipper. Repsol will provide most of the company's revenues 
and the company would find it difficult to replace fully if the need were to 
arise.

Before Maritime US's Phase IV expansion, the major supply basin for the 
pipeline was the SOEP, off of Nova Scotia, which has fewer reserves than 
initially forecast when the company built the pipeline. With the Phase IV 
expansion, the Repsol Canaport liquefied natural gas terminal in New Brunswick 
can supply the entire amount of Maritimes US's pipeline capacity, if 
necessary. In addition, it has supplies coming from SOEP, as well as expected 
production from the Encana Deep Panuke offshore natural gas basin in the North 
Atlantic, onshore basins in New Brunswick, and potential other production 
locations to be developed. Delivery points include the Tennessee Gas Pipeline, 
the Algonquin Pipeline, and Portland Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline, as 
well as customers in New England.

Firm contracts provide steady cash flows, with almost 100% of the natural gas 
capacity on the pipeline shipped by investment-grade companies. In addition, 
the company can require collateral against contracts of shippers with ratings 
that fall below investment grade. The weighted average contract life of about 
20 years is notably better than that of pipeline peers. ExxonMobil provides a 
backstop for about 12% of firm contracted capacity, but we do not ascribe 
substantial credit support to the rating because of this agreement. This 
pipeline has flowed gas continuously since it went into service, and we expect 
low maintenance costs and relatively smooth operations in the near term.

Liquidity
We view Maritimes US's liquidity as adequate. For the next 12 months, we 
expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by about 1.3x. Cash sources consist of 
projected FFO of nearly $100 million and cash as of March 31, 2012, was about 
$31 million. The company does not maintain a credit facility, which increases 
liquidity risk, but the high ratings on the parents mitigate much of this 
risk. The primary uses of cash are debt amortization of $20 million and 
dividend payments of nearly $80 million. We expect maintenance capital 
spending of about $1 million annually. Cash available for debt service is 
protected by a covenant that restricts dividends if the debt service coverage 
ratio, based on operating cash flows, falls below 1.25x.

In absolute dollars, we expect cash sources to exceed uses by roughly $15 
million during the next 12 months. This difference will remain positive even 
if EBITDA falls by more than 20%, which we would not anticipate given the 
highly contracted nature of the pipeline's cash flows. In terms of other 
qualitative factors, we would expect that the pipeline would curtail dividends 
to its sponsors should operating cash flow go down. Maritimes US's liquidity 
position benefits from no near-term debt maturities and low maintenance 
capital spending. We expect operations to generate positive free cash flow 
over the life of this debt.

Outlook
The outlook on Maritimes US is stable and reflects the outlook on Repsol-YPF. 
A rating or outlook action on Repsol-YPF could necessitate a similar action on 
Maritimes US. Upward movement in our rating on Maritimes US is limited in the 
near term because cash flows are bound by contracted capacity and 
FERC-regulated tariffs and Repsol contributes a large portion of revenues. We 
could lower the rating if we believe potential material recontracting risk 
exists or if the company sustains weaker credit metrics of debt to EBITDA 
above 4.5x and FFO to debt well below 15%.

Related Criteria And Research
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 
April 18, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative
                                     To                From
Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating              BBB-/Stable/--    BBB-/Negative/--
 Senior Unsecured                     BBB-              BBB-

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.