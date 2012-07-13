FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms BBVA Bancomer
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 13, 2012 / 9:47 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms BBVA Bancomer

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- Mexico-based universal bank BBVA Bancomer is maintaining its strong 
market position, has a valued franchise, and its credit losses have remained 
adequate.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer 
credit ratings on the bank.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will 
maintain its predominant market position, with adequate credit quality, 
risk-adjusted capitalization ratio, and earnings.
     -- We also expect BBVA Bancomer to remain a highly systemic financial 
institution within the Mexican banking system.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 
long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on BBVA Bancomer S.A. The 
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on BBVA Bancomer reflects its "strong" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings and risk position, and our view of its 
"average" funding compared with the industry norm and "adequate" liquidity (as 
our criteria defines these terms). The bank's stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP) is 'bbb+'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting 
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank 
operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our view, the main risk for the banks 
operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is because of the population's low 
income level (from a global perspective), and a decrease in payment capacity 
amid a low level of domestic savings. Mexican banks face challenges associated 
with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track 
record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved. 
Also, we do not view any asset bubbles in the Mexican economy. Industry risk 
is not as high, because of conservative regulation, but supervision still 
needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending 
system. Funding is based on stable deposits, while the domestic debt markets 
are rapidly expanding. We classify the Mexican government as "supportive" to 
its banking system based on past experience and our belief that it has the 
capacity to help banks withstand problems.

Our opinion of BBVA Bancomer's "strong" business position stems from its 
leading market penetration, growing and stable customer base, and solid 
diversified business activity. BBVA Bancomer has proved its business stability 
over recent years, even in the midst of current economic and market 
uncertainties. We owe this to the bank's predominant and valued franchise and 
nationwide footprint. As a result, the bank had maintained its leading 25.1% 
and 22.3% market shares in loans and deposits, respectively, as of March 2012. 
Its business mix has remained stable without significant changes during the 
past two years. BBVA Bancomer maintains a healthy portfolio mix among 
government, corporate, medium and small enterprises, consumer, and residential 
real estate loans. Given the bank's strategic direction to keep growing, we 
expect its business and loan mix not to change materially during the next two 
years. Consequently, we do not expect to see any business or revenue 
concentration. As a result of its valued franchise in Mexico, long-track 
record, and nationwide footprint, we believe its strong business position 
features will remain for the next 12 to 18 months.

BBVA Bancomer's capital and earnings is "adequate" and reflects our forecasted 
risk-adjusted capitalization (RAC) of 9.5% during the next 24 months. This 
forecast takes into consideration a 12% average loan portfolio growth, a 90% 
dividend pay out for 2012 which will drop to a 70% historical payout, stable 
net interest margins as we do not expect any significant changes in the bank's 
loan portfolio mix, and the sale of AFORE Bancomer (the pension fund manager). 
We are reviewing our assessment of capital and earnings to "adequate" from 
"strong" because we believe that with our expected risk weighted assets growth 
and the dividend payment for 2012, our RAC ratio won't be 10% during the next 
two-three years. This is despite BBVA Bancomer's strong quality of capital and 
earnings. The bank's healthy business mix, coupled with sound efficiency and 
adequate asset quality, will continue to support its strong earnings capacity, 
in our view. In addition to its strong earnings buffer, the bank's core 
earnings to average adjusted assets remained sound, at 1.9% as of March 2012, 
and we expect it to hover around 2% during the next 12-18 months. Its superior 
quality of earnings compares well with its regional and global peers.

Our opinion of an "adequate" risk position is based average loss experience 
compared with that of the Mexican banking system. Credit losses for the past 
three years have been 4.1%--compared with the banking system's 4.7% over the 
same period--and we expect these to be lower than 3.0% during the next 12-24 
months. BBVA Bancomer has not shown aggressive growth that could lead us to 
think it has significant credit losses. We base our credit loss estimate on 
our expectation that the bank's risk position will not change dramatically 
during the next two years. We believe that it will remain focused on its 
current core banking businesses without entering any riskier segments or 
products. We also believe that the bank's underwriting standards are adequate 
and don't expect this will change.

Nonetheless, recent credit quality problems related to loans to small 
construction developers in specific regions of the country are a minor but 
latent concern. If nonperforming or restructured loans soar in this segment 
during the next 12 months, our view of the bank's "adequate" risk position 
could change. Recent growth in its credit card portfolio could also cause 
certain asset quality pressures if economic conditions worsen amid recent 
global economic uncertainties. We will monitor the performance of these 
portfolios to assess any credit quality problems that could lead to 
higher-than-expected credit losses during the next 12-24 months.

Funding is "average" compared with the Mexican industry's, and liquidity is 
"adequate" thanks to a stable and growing core customer deposit base and an 
adequate funding mix. The bank's large and stable deposit base--with slightly 
more than 60% of total deposits being retail--leverages its extensive retail 
branch network, something we don't expect will change in the short term. This 
continues to provide the bank with "adequate" liquidity to meet its funding 
needs. BBVA Bancomer's funding base is also a good mix of core customer 
deposits, interbank lines, senior and subordinated debt, and repurchase 
agreements. We also consider that BBVA Bancomer continues to enjoy superior 
financial flexibility compared with peers, and its recent access to 
international and local debt markets during times of economic uncertainty 
supports this view. Core customer deposits accounted for 68% of its total 
funding base as of March 2012. The net loans-to-deposit ratio is only 
adequate, though, at 93.4%, and higher than other large regional and domestic 
peers'.

Our overall view of "adequate" liquidity stems from our opinion that the bank 
has no significant short-term liquidity needs, either in the domestic or the 
cross-border market; its funding structure has proved stable even in times of 
economic and market distress, and refinancing requirements for the next 12 
months are very manageable. The bank has strived to accomplish a manageable 
maturity profile for its cross-border and domestic issuances, in which it has 
achieved longer tenures than other peers, which range from seven to 10 years. 
Our assessment also takes into account our own estimate that cash on hand 
(deducting restricted liquidity due to the central bank's monetary 
restrictions--though this could also be used as collateral for additional 
liquidity) plus liquid securities (among which we view government ones as 
highly liquid) accounted for about 35%-40% of its total deposit base. Although 
we think that the bank could survive a moderate run of 15% of deposits within 
90 days with its existing liquidity, it might find it difficult to survive in 
stressful conditions for 12 months without having to access other liquidity 
sources, such as the central bank's discount window, or without access to 
market funding.

Currently, we continue to consider BBVA Bancomer a core entity to its 
Spain-based parent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA, 
BBB+/Negative/A-2). Among other things, BBVA Bancomer operates in the same 
business lines as its parent, is linked closely to BBVA's reputation, and 
keeps its performance in line with the group's expectation. BBVA Bancomer's 
share in the group's total earnings has been fairly stable--25% to 30% of the 
group's total net attributable income during the past two years. However, the 
issuer credit ratings on the Mexican subsidiary reflect its stand-alone 
creditworthiness--including the benefits of risk management, systems, and 
procedures from its parent--and are limited by the ratings on Mexico, mainly 
due to our belief that its parent will not provide support in the event of 
sovereign distress, and we also consider BBVA Bancomer's exposure to the 
Mexican government, in the form of securities and loans. Consequently, the 
ratings on BBVA Bancomer receive no uplift from its core status to BBVA.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on BBVA Bancomer reflects our base-case expectation that 
the bank will maintain its predominant market position, with adequate credit 
quality, RAC ratios, and earnings. Our base-case scenario forecast credit 
losses below 3.0%, average loan portfolio growth of 12% for the next two 
years, and maintenance of quality of earnings as measured by core earnings to 
average adjusted assets hovering around 2% in the same time frame.

The stable outlook also reflects our view that further downgrades of its 
parent would not automatically affect our credit rating on BBVA Bancomer 
unless its SACP is affected. This is because we would incorporate government 
support into the rating due to our view of its high systemic importance to the 
Mexican banking system and our opinion of the Mexican government being 
"supportive" towards its financial system. However, in that scenario we would 
reassess BBVA Bancomer's SACP to evaluate any negative impact on it as a 
result of its parent's weaker creditworthiness.

A negative rating action would occur if BBVA Bancomer's SACP deteriorates by 
three notches or more, other things been equal. This could happen if a 
combination of the following factors were to occur:
     -- A less-than-adequate capitalization as measured by RAC, which in turn 
could be caused among other reasons by higher dividend requirements from 
parent;
     -- There are related party transactions that affect BBVA Bancomer's 
adequate risk position; and
     -- If the Mexican subsidiary business or funding positions weaken as 
result of perceived risks by the market, on the deterioration of the parent's 
creditworthiness. 

Given that the ratings are limited by the foreign currency ratings on Mexico, 
a negative rating action on the sovereign will also prompt a similar action on 
BBVA Bancomer. Likewise, a positive rating action on the sovereign will lead 
to an upgrade if the SACP remains at its current level.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB/Stable/A-3

SACP                               bbb+
Anchor                             bbb
Business Position                  Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings               Adequate (0)
Risk Position                      Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)

Support                            0
GRE Support                        0
Group Support                      0
Government Support                 0

Additional Factors                 -1
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Spain-Based BBVA 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed Following Spanish Banking 
Sector Review; Outlook Negative, May 25, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

BBVA Bancomer S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/A-2     
 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale           mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+             
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.