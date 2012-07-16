TEXT-S&P: weak economic data weigh on 3 most stressed sectors

July 16 - In the past month, the initial positive response to the European summit faded because of lack of details, the economic data in the U.S. deteriorated, and concerns about slowing growth in the emerging markets aggravated, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Stressed Sectors In Corporate America: Concerns About Global Growth And Falling Oil Prices Weigh On The Media And Entertainment, Oil And Gas, And Health Care Sectors." As a result, investors remained watchful and anticipation of quantitative easing by central banks increased. "The media and entertainment, oil and gas, and health care sectors were the most troubled sectors in the U.S. as of June 30, 2012," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. In May, companies in these sectors had the highest risk among distressed issuers (speculative-grade companies with securities trading in excess of 1,000 basis points (bps) above U.S. Treasuries), weakest links (companies rated 'B-' or lower with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications), and potential bond downgrades (investment- or speculative-grade companies with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative). We use three of our research publications--weakest links, potential bond downgrades, and the distressed debt monitor--to identify and spotlight the U.S. sectors we believe are currently subject to the highest levels of credit stress. We identified 120 companies in these sectors that meet at least one of the criteria. We include full lists of all companies that meet the criteria in our regular monthly articles ("U.S. Distressed Debt Monitor," "Global Weakest Links And Default Rates," and "Bond Downgrade Potential"). The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.