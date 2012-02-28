TEXT-S&P rates R.R. Donnelley & Sons proposed notes

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.'s proposed $300 million unsecured notes due 2019. We assigned the debt an issue-level rating of 'BB+' (the same as the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on R.R. Donnelley), and a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Proceeds of the new notes will be used to partly fund tender offers for up to $350 million principal amount of the company's 4.95% notes due 2014 and its 5.5% notes due 2015 notes, and to pay any premiums associated with the tender offers. If there are any remaining proceeds, the company will use the proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Our corporate credit rating on R.R. Donnelley is 'BB+.' The rating outlook is negative, reflecting weak economic conditions, negative trends in print media, the risk of intensifying pricing pressure, and elevated leverage, in our view. R.R. Donnelley issued three downward revisions of earnings guidance related to its 2011 results in the past six months. In its fourth-quarter earnings call, management said it expects to achieve and maintain gross leverage in the range of 2.5x to 3x, according to its calculations, which excludes restructuring charges and the pension and lease-adjustments that we apply. Converting management's target leverage range to our lease- and pension-adjusted leverage computation (including restructuring charges), we believe adjusted leverage could be in the 3.0x to 3.5x range, once restructuring charges normalize and pension obligations decline, and assuming ongoing debt repayment. Restructuring charges have been relatively high because of the acquisition of Bowne and the pressure of industry-wide excess capacity. R.R. Donnelley froze its pension plan; despite this, adjusted leverage could still remain above the mid-3x area because low discount rates and low asset returns could keep its underfunded pension status elevated. Further secular pressure on print media could cause leverage to remain elevated or even increase. We could lower our rating if we conclude secular risks facing R.R. Donnelley have increased and could cause organic revenue to decline consistently or cause the company's EBITDA margin to shrink to less than 10%. We would likely view further downward revisions of guidance as problematic. Even without these elements of an operating performance scenario, if it becomes apparent that the company's leverage will remain in the high-3x area or greater, we could also consider lowering the rating. We could revise the outlook back to stable if leverage begins falling toward the mid-3x area and we become convinced that operating performance has stabilized. RATIINGS LIST R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. Corporate credit rating BB+/Negative/-- Rating Assigned Proposed $300 mil. unsec. notes due 2019 BB+ Recovery rating 3