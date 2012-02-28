FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 28, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P on Landsvirkjun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Overview	
    -- We have updated our rating definitions for short term ratings in the 	
'B' category, removing the 'B-1', 'B-2', and 'B-3' rating definitions.	
    -- We have accordingly revised our short-term ratings on Icelandic 	
utility Landsvirkjun to 'B' from 'B-1'.	
 	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its short-term 	
ratings on Iceland-based electricity generation and transmission company 	
Landsvirkjun to 'B' from 'B-1'.	
	
Rationale	
The revision is in line with an update of our rating definitions for 	
short-term ratings in the 'B' category, removing the 'B-1', 'B-2', and 'B-3' 	
rating definitions.	
	
Ratings List	
Rating revised	
                                        To                 From	
Landsvirkjun	
 Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating     --/--/B            --/--/B-1	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

