TEXT - S&P comments on U.S. retailers
December 14, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P comments on U.S. retailers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 - The 2012 holiday season is shaping up to be a cheerful one for U.S. retailers and consumers alike, according to a report published by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services yesterday. The domestic economy is still shaky-and the fiscal cliff remains a threat-but unemployment numbers have gotten progressively better, the housing market seems to be turning, and gasoline prices have staged a sharp reversal from earlier increases, the report notes. What’s more, the November consumer confidence index was at its best level since February 2008, in marked contrast to a year ago when it was at its lowest level since early 2009.

As a result, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has a very positive outlook for the 2012 holiday. “We believe shoppers are definitely in a gift-giving mood and their willingness to spend will propel holiday sales to a high of about $259 billion,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Jerry Hirschberg. The report, “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas For U.S. Retailers,” notes that this base-case scenario will surpass the previous record of $251 billion set in 2007 and represents a 3.4% increase from last year’s holiday sales. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

