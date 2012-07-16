TEXT-Fitch: positive developments at Sodrugestvo, outlook unchanged

July 16 - Fitch Ratings says that the recently announced agreement between Sodrugestvo Group S.A. (Sodru; 'B'/Negative) and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Mitsui) to acquire a 10% stake in Sodru is a positive development. However this action, in isolation, does not change Sodru's rating outlook. Fitch expects that a large portion of the proceeds from this private placement will be used to finance Sodru's existing capex program and refinance a portion of bank debt, therefore leverage metrics are expected to be stronger than previously forecasted for FY13 (ending 30 June 2013). Fitch acknowledges the strategic alliance signed in conjunction with the minority equity investment. Collaboration in origination and distribution of soft commodities will be beneficial for Sodru's operational profile. However Fitch does not expect synergies from this alliance will affect operating margins materially in FY13. On 1 June 2012, Fitch assigned Sodru a foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B' with a Negative Outlook, reflecting the group's weak financial profile and execution risk in the integration of new businesses into the existing group structure while achieving benefits from related synergies. This uncertainty followed a trend of increased volatility in profitability. Sodru's EBITDA margin in FY11 was 6.3% (excluding USD20.9m gain on business disposals) (FY10: 8.5%). Although FY12 results are expected to show stronger profitability the agency remains concerned about the consistency of the group's operating margins in conjunction with the business' rapid pace of expansion. Fitch reiterates that the use of equity financing to partly fund growth and the associated synergies derived from the alliance with Mitsui in various business areas are positive steps towards stabilising the rating Outlook. However, Fitch will assess any revisions to the company's business plan as a result of the announced strategic alliance, together with the visibility from Sodru's new crushing plant and port terminal commissioning and their contribution towards the group's sustainable profits. A more conservative financial policy that retains earnings leading to lease-adjusted net leverage of no more than 4x, or 3x adjusted for readily marketable inventories (RMI), and better financial flexibility driven by improvements in its debt maturity profile and liquidity are also key factors that could support a rating Outlook stabilisation within the next 12 months.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and