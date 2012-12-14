FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Heathrow Finance's high yield bond 'BB+'
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Heathrow Finance's high yield bond 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Heathrow Finance plc's GBP275m 5.375%
high yield bond due 2019 a final 'BB+' rating with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch may have provided another permissible service to the rated entity or its
related third parties. Details of this service can be found on Fitch's website
in the EU regulatory affairs page.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance',
dated 12 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for Airports', dated 27 November 2012'
are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance
Rating Criteria for Airports

