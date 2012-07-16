FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P article clarifies new insurance criteria
July 16, 2012

TEXT-S&P article clarifies new insurance criteria

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 16 - As part of its continued effort to deliver increased transparency
and insight into the rating process, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
published two articles to provide greater clarity around its proposed
methodology for rating insurance companies (see Request for Comment: Insurers:
Rating Methodology, published July 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect). 

The first of the two articles, Credit FAQ: Understanding Standard & Poor's 
Request for Comment for Rating Insurance Companies, offers additional 
intelligence on the questions that may be front-of-mind for market 
participants following the release of our proposed criteria. It also outlines 
how the request-for-comment process works, including the mechanisms for 
delivering feedback and estimated timing of next steps.

The second article, Standard & Poor's Assigns Indicative Insurance Industry 
And Country Risk Assessments, establishes baseline provisional IICRA scores 
for insurance markets in 37 countries. This will provide the market with 
greater context for how the proposed IICRA will be employed and could affect 
ratings as they review and digest our criteria proposal. Market participants 
can use these scores to develop a deeper understanding of how the criteria 
construct and framework operate by combining these scores with other factors 
to estimate preliminary credit outcomes.

By publishing these articles, our aim is to inspire a robust dialogue during 
the comment period while delivering more resources to increase the 
understanding of the criteria proposal. Along with these reports, other 
materials, including videos and tutorials related to the request for comment 
can be found atWe encourage all market participants to submit written comments on the 
proposed criteria by Sept. 9, 2012. Please send them to 
CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. After the deadline, we will review the 
comments and publish the criteria.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
