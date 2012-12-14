TEXT-Fitch rates Garland, Texas commercial paper bank notes 'AA-'

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to each of Garland, TX's electric utility system commercial paper (CP) bank notes, series 2012A and 2012B. The two bank notes are promissory notes payable in equal parts to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Wells Fargo Bank for draws on irrevocable, direct-pay letters of credit (LOC) initially supporting Garland Power & Light's (GP&L) CP notes. The bank note ratings are based on GP&L's long-term rating. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' rating on GP&L's approximately $97 million of outstanding electric utility system revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The two bank notes are secured by a subordinate lien on the net revenues of GP&L, subject solely to the prior payment of its outstanding electric utility system revenue bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS TEXAS RETAIL UTILITY: GP&L serves approximately 68,000 customers in a healthy service territory located just outside of the city of Dallas. The utility owns and operates three power stations, but its principal source of power is the Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA; revenue bonds rated 'A+', with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). ROBUST LIQUIDITY: Its sizable rate mitigation fund (RMF) enables GP&L to offset increased obligations to TMPA through fiscal 2018 without a rate increase. The RMF balance grew ahead of schedule to $193 million in fiscal 2012 (unaudited) versus more modest expectations during Fitch's prior two ratings. STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS: Fiscal 2011 coverage of debt service and cash on hand equaled 4.1x and 549 days, respectively, both of which were well above Fitch's 'AA-' rating category medians. The utility expects similarly strong results in fiscal 2012, before a planned spend-down of RMF balances in fiscal 2013-2018. Longer-term coverage and liquidity metrics are expected to be more in line with rating category medians. RATE FLEXIBILITY: Customer rates include a base rate and revenue adjustment factor that GP&L's management can change without approval of the city council, which provides revenue-raising flexibility. Retail rates are slightly above the state average. GOOD POWER SUPPLY: GP&L's 47% ownership interest in TMPA's coal-fired Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station provides a sound baseload power supply requiring minimal environmental modifications over the next few years. However, the utility remains exposed to single-site generation risk. GP&L's own natural gas facilities and other purchase power contracts round out its power supply. HEALTHY SERVICE TERRITORY: The service territory benefits from its proximity to downtown Dallas. Area wealth levels are slightly better than average, and the unemployment rate, which remains lower than the national average, has improved to well below its recessionary peak. CREDIT PROFILE GP&L will use its $135 million CP program principally to provide interim funding of capital projects. A long-term takeout of CP is envisioned in summer 2014. The CP notes are initially supported by two irrevocable, direct-pay LOCs provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (IDRs of 'A-/F1') and Wells Fargo Bank (IDRs of 'AA-/F1+'). Each LOC provides coverage for $67,500,000 in principal amount of notes and 270 days of interest at 15%, based upon a 365-day year. Unreimbursed draws on the facilities are due in 12 equal parts over three years. GP&L could initially manage the unlikely occurrence of an accelerated repayment obligation under the LOCs with its ample RMF balances, before refinancing any such obligation with long-term debt. FULL REPORTU.S. Public Power Rating CriteriaRevenue-Supported Rating Criteria