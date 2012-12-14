FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Garland, Texas commercial paper bank notes 'AA-'
#Market News
December 14, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Garland, Texas commercial paper bank notes 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to each of Garland, TX's
electric utility system commercial paper (CP) bank notes, series 2012A and
2012B. The two bank notes are promissory notes payable in equal parts to
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Wells Fargo Bank for draws on
irrevocable, direct-pay letters of credit (LOC) initially supporting Garland
Power & Light's (GP&L) CP notes. The bank note ratings are based on GP&L's
long-term rating.

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' rating on GP&L's approximately $97 million 
of outstanding electric utility system revenue bonds.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The two bank notes are secured by a subordinate lien on the net revenues of 
GP&L, subject solely to the prior payment of its outstanding electric utility 
system revenue bonds.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

TEXAS RETAIL UTILITY: GP&L serves approximately 68,000 customers in a healthy 
service territory located just outside of the city of Dallas. The utility owns 
and operates three power stations, but its principal source of power is the 
Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA; revenue bonds rated 'A+', with a Stable 
Outlook by Fitch).

ROBUST LIQUIDITY: Its sizable rate mitigation fund (RMF) enables GP&L to offset 
increased obligations to TMPA through fiscal 2018 without a rate increase. The 
RMF balance grew ahead of schedule to $193 million in fiscal 2012 (unaudited) 
versus more modest expectations during Fitch's prior two ratings.

STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS: Fiscal 2011 coverage of debt service and cash on hand 
equaled 4.1x and 549 days, respectively, both of which were well above Fitch's 
'AA-' rating category medians. The utility expects similarly strong results in 
fiscal 2012, before a planned spend-down of RMF balances in fiscal 2013-2018. 
Longer-term coverage and liquidity metrics are expected to be more in line with 
rating category medians.

RATE FLEXIBILITY: Customer rates include a base rate and revenue adjustment 
factor that GP&L's management can change without approval of the city council, 
which provides revenue-raising flexibility. Retail rates are slightly above the 
state average.

GOOD POWER SUPPLY: GP&L's 47% ownership interest in TMPA's coal-fired Gibbons 
Creek Steam Electric Station provides a sound baseload power supply requiring 
minimal environmental modifications over the next few years. However, the 
utility remains exposed to single-site generation risk. GP&L's own natural gas 
facilities and other purchase power contracts round out its power supply.

HEALTHY SERVICE TERRITORY: The service territory benefits from its proximity to 
downtown Dallas. Area wealth levels are slightly better than average, and the 
unemployment rate, which remains lower than the national average, has improved 
to well below its recessionary peak.

CREDIT PROFILE

GP&L will use its $135 million CP program principally to provide interim funding
of capital projects. A long-term takeout of CP is envisioned in summer 2014.

The CP notes are initially supported by two irrevocable, direct-pay LOCs 
provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (IDRs of 'A-/F1') and Wells 
Fargo Bank (IDRs of 'AA-/F1+'). Each LOC provides coverage for $67,500,000 in 
principal amount of notes and 270 days of interest at 15%, based upon a 365-day 
year.

Unreimbursed draws on the facilities are due in 12 equal parts over three years.
GP&L could initially manage the unlikely occurrence of an accelerated repayment 
obligation under the LOCs with its ample RMF balances, before refinancing any 
such obligation with long-term debt.

FULL REPORT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
