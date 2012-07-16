FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on Braskem Finance 2041 bonds
July 16, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on Braskem Finance 2041 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Braskem Finance Ltd. and Braskem S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not
affected by the company's $250 million add-on to its $500 million bonds due
2041. We do not expect Braskem to increase its gross debt as a result of the
additional issuance; instead, we expect it to use the proceeds to improve its
capital structure by paying down short-term debt as it comes due, extending its
debt amortization schedule, and reducing interest expenses with lower interest
debt. The 'BBB-' issue rating on Braskem Finance's bonds continues to reflect
our rating on its parent company, Braskem S.A. because it unconditionally and
irrevocably guarantees the bonds.

