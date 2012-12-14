FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts rtgs on 6 European covered bond programs on watch neg
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts rtgs on 6 European covered bond programs on watch neg

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- On July 12, 2012, our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk 
in covered bonds became effective, and issuers had six months to meet the 
updated criteria.
     -- We initially considered that the action plans provided by six issuers 
for their covered bond programs would enable the programs to meet the updated 
criteria by the transition date, on Jan. 11, 2013.  
     -- We now believe that there is an increased likelihood that these 
programs won't fully meet the criteria by the end of the transition period.
     -- Based on our analysis under the updated criteria, we have placed on 
CreditWatch negative our ratings on six European covered bond programs.
     -- We placed on CreditWatch negative our short-term ratings on two of the 
covered bond programs.
     -- We intend to resolve these CreditWatch placements by either affirming 
or lowering the ratings on or before Jan. 11, 2013.


FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today placed its ratings on six European covered bond programs and 
related series on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below). 

The rating actions follow our review of the covered bond programs' exposure to 
counterparty risk and the current progress made by issuers to mitigate risks 
in line with our criteria.

On May 31, 2012, we updated our methodology and assumptions for assessing 
counterparty and supporting party risk in covered bonds (collectively 
"counterparty risk"). We believe that there is an increased likelihood that 
these six covered bond programs will not fully meet the criteria by Jan. 11, 
2013 (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology 
And Assumptions," and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And 
Assumptions").

We have been in regular contact with the issuers to monitor progress in 
addressing the risks identified as well as effectively setting up and 
implementing the action plans submitted in order to meet the rating criteria 
by Jan. 11, 2013, the end of the transition period. In some cases, we have 
assessed whether available overcollateralization would sufficiently mitigate 
the counterparty related risks identified. 

Based on the information received from the issuers, we are currently of the 
opinion that bank account and commingling risk for five of these programs is 
currently not or not fully covered in line with our criteria. In addition, we 
believe one issuer did not yet adequately address derivative-related risks for 
its program.

We will resolve the CreditWatch placements following a final review of 
program-specific details, including further progress made in mitigating 
identified risks. As a result, we will either affirm or lower the ratings on 
these six covered bond programs on or before the Jan. 11, 2013, transition 
date.

We may place on CreditWatch negative the ratings on other covered bond 
programs if we believe they are unlikely to meet our criteria for assessing 
counterparty risk by Jan. 11, 2013.

Based on the current available information and all else being equal, we could 
potentially downgrade the programs by one or more notches. In particular:

GERMAN COVERED BOND PROGRAMS

We could lower our ratings on Deutsche Postbank AG's Hypothekenpfandbriefe by 
up to two notches to 'AA', and on its DSL Briefe by one notch to 'AA+'.

We could downgrade Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG's Hypothekenpfandbriefe and 
Offentliche Pfandbriefe by up to six notches. In that case, our ratings on 
both programs would be capped at the level of the issuer credit 
rating--'A-'--if no further mitigating measures are implemented.

LUXEMBURG COVERED BONDS

We could downgrade Erste Europaische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG's 
Lettre de Gage Publiques by up to four notches to 'A+'.

PORTUGUESE COVERED BONDS

We could lower our ratings on Banco Santander Totta S.A.'s Obrigacoes 
hipotecarias by up to two notches if the issuer does not address derivative 
risks in line with our criteria.




RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009European Legal Criteria 
For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008Understanding Standard & 
Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- What Factors Do We Consider When Analyzing Commingling And Account 
Bank Risk In Covered Bonds?,Nov. 26, 2012
     -- Issuers' Delays In Meeting Updated Covered Bond Criteria Might Lead To 
Several CreditWatch Placements, Nov. 26, 2012


RATINGS LIST
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
                    To                    From

Deutsche Postbank AG 
Long-Term Rating:   AAA/Watch Neg         AAA/Stable
Short-Term Rating:  A-1+                  A-1+
Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe)

Deutsche Postbank AG
                    AAA/Watch Neg         AAA/Stable
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (DSL Briefe)

Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG
Long-Term Rating:   AAA/Watch Neg         AAA/Stable
Short-Term Rating:  A-1+/Watch Neg        A-1+
Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe)

Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG
Long-Term Rating:   AAA/Watch Neg         AAA/Negative
Short-Term Rating:  A-1+/Watch Neg        A-1+
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)

Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG 
                    AAA/Watch Neg         AAA/Negative
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques)

Banco Santander Totta S.A. 
                    BBB/Watch Neg         BBB/Negative
Portugal:  Mortgage Covered Bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

