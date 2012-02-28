TEXT-Fitch affirms EUROHYPO at 'A-', cuts sub debt/hybrids

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings About Us Contact Us Press Room Events Help Search You are logged in as: pniimi My settings | Logout Printer-Friendly PageClick Here for Printer-Friendly Version Fitch Affirms EUROHYPO at 'A-', Downgrades Sub Debt/Hybrids Ratings Endorsement Policy 28 Feb 2012 10:44 AM (EST) Fitch Ratings-Frankfurt/London-28 February 2012: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based EUROHYPO AG's (EUROHYPO) and its 100%-owned Luxembourg-based subsidiary EUROHYPO Europaeische Hypothekenbank SA's (EUROHYPO Lux) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded EUROHYPO's subordinated debt rating to 'B+' from 'BB+'/Rating Watch Negative and hybrid Tier 1 instruments to 'CC' from 'CCC'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The affirmation of EUROHYPO's IDRs and Stable Outlook reflects the agency's view that the German authorities have a very high propensity to provide extraordinary support to the bank should this become necessary. This propensity reflects EUROHYPO's interconnectivity with its ultimate parent's creditworthiness and its large volume of issued German Pfandbriefe. Any change in the ratings would result from a change either in Fitch's view of the Federal Republic of Germany's own creditworthiness or in the agency's opinion of the authorities' propensity to provide support. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating (VR) to EUROHYPO because of its strong integration with its ultimate parent, Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which holds EUROHYPO through its 100% subsidiary Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH (IBH; not rated). Without the various ongoing operational support measures extended to EUROHYPO by Commerzbank, Fitch considers that it would not be an economically viable business. In particular, these support measures include funding and capital support. The provision of around EUR86.3bn (at end-H111) intergroup funding from Commerzbank not only enables EUROHYPO to avoid having to access the market, but is also provided at short-term rates (funding is technically being rolled over), thus flattering the interest margin. Capital support is being provided through the profit-and-loss transfer agreement (PLTA) between EUROHYPO and IBH. Through the PLTA, Commerzbank has been absorbing EUROHYPO's annual losses since 2008. As part of the agreement in 2009 with the European Commission (EC) on Commerzbank's state aid package, Commerzbank is supposed to be selling EUROHYPO by end-2014. A sale on commercial terms is looking increasing less feasible. Fitch is not aware that any alternative proposal is currently being considered, but in the agency's view, the most likely outcome will be for the EC to agree to a revision to its state aid agreement with Germany to resolve EUROHYPO in an orderly way either within or outside Commerzbank. EUROHYPO temporarily ceased writing new commercial real estate business on Commerzbank's instruction in November 2011. This move was driven by the European Banking Authority's (EBA) capitalisation requirement for Commerzbank (see "Fitch: Commerzbank Faces Challenge to Hit Capital Targets", dated 7 November 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). EUROHYPO Lux's Support Rating, and thus its Long-term IDR, are driven by institutional support from EUROHYPO due to its strong integration within the group. EUROHYPO Lux's ratings have consequently been aligned with those of EUROHYPO. The downgrade of EUROHYPO's subordinated debt rating to 'B+' from 'BB+' is the result of the implementation of Fitch's revised criteria for regulatory capital securities issued by banks (see "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has notched these issues from Commerzbank's 'bbb-' VR and added additional notches to the typical one-notch differential between a VR and this debt class for the risk of non-performance and loss severity that would occur in a potential restructuring scenario under the umbrella of the German authorities. This additional notching reflects Fitch's view that it will be very difficult for EUROHYPO to become a viable entity by end-2014 and that EUROHYPO could face some form of resolution organised by the German authorities. Fitch also downgraded EUROHYPO's Capital Funding Trust I and II hybrid instruments, which are currently non-performing, to 'CC' from 'CCC' to reflect Fitch's view that the instruments are unlikely to resume coupon payment for a prolonged period. The rating actions are as follows: EUROHYPO: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B+' from ''BB+, Rating Watch Negative removed EUROHYPO Lux: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I/II preferred stock (XS0169058012, DE000A0DZJZ7): downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 16 August 2011, 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', dated 11 July 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis