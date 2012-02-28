TEXT-Fitch updates Brazilian residential mortgage criteria

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has today updated its rating criteria for assessing credit risk in Brazilian residential mortgage loan pools that are used as collateral for structured finance transactions. The changes focus on revised assumptions relating to the estimation of default and recovery rates for Brazilian mortgage portfolios with a more forward-looking approach. The revised assumptions include increased market value decline (MVD) assumptions, and increased expected foreclosure frequencies including adjustments for specific product and borrower characteristics. Many of the Brazilian RMBS transactions to date have been characterized by a small number of loans and considerable exposure to a few borrowers. Fitch conducts additional analyses to assess credit-enhancement levels of portfolios with low granularity, to account for the greater volatility and idiosyncratic risks resulting from loan concentration risk. While RMBS transactions of homebuilder loan pools are rated in accordance with these criteria, Fitch will review their specific performance information on a case-by-case basis to incorporate any additional adjustments, given variations in underwriting standards and perceived conflicts of interest. Fitch has increased MVD assumptions across all rating scenarios. The MVD encompasses house price decline and quick sale adjustment assumptions. Property price history available for the metropolitan areas of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro indicates that, until 2007, residential property prices in Brazil increased roughly in line with inflation. Yet, over the past three to four years, prices more than doubled in the context of easier credit, growing incomes, and demographic pressures. Supply of new properties did not accompany growing demand, and supply-demand imbalances are not expected to subside soon. However, prices often have reached levels that are starting to be difficult to justify from an affordability perspective and even more so in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia than in Sao Paulo. Therefore, in a stressed economic scenario, Fitch expects house prices to go down considerably. At the same time, foreclosed properties often sell at significant discounts to property valuations due to limited liquidity in the market, which Fitch reflects in its quick sale adjustments (QSAs). The criteria report should be viewed together with the master criteria report titled 'Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America', dated Feb. 16, 2012, for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach to rating Brazilian RMBS transactions. The master criteria along with the Brazilian addendum replaces the 'Brazilian RMBS Rating Criteria' published on Nov. 8, 2007. The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating both new and existing RMBS transactions. To date, all Brazilian RMBS transactions are rated on the National Long-Term Rating Scale, identified by the (bra) ratings suffix. The RMBS transaction surveillance process involves a number of quantitative and qualitative factors and loan-by-loan and pool-level analyses. Fitch does not expect any rating changes to the currently rated portfolio resulting from the updated RMBS criteria. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America' Feb. 16, 2012; --'RMBS Latin America Criteria Addendum - Brazil' Feb. 28, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: RMBS Latin America Criteria Addendum - Brazil Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America