TEXT-Fitch to rate General Shopping Investment Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'B/RR6(exp)' rating to General Shopping Investment Limited's (GSI) proposed perpetual subordinated notes. Fitch has also assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' to GSI, which is a General Shopping Brasil S.A. (GSB) wholly owned subsidiary incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. GSI is the issuer of the proposed transaction. The notes will be perpetual notes with no fixed final maturity date and will not be subject to any mandatory redemption provisions. The notes will be repaid only in the event that the issuer redeems or epurchases the notes. The expected rating for the proposed transaction considers a maximum note amount of USD250 million. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch currently rates GSB and its wholly owned subsidiary GSF as follows: GSB: --Foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR 'BB-'; --National scale ratings 'A-(bra)'. GSF: --Foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; --USD250 million perpetual notes 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch views the proposed transaction as a subordinated debt hybrid with coupon deferral features and will treat it as a 50% equity credit based on the characteristics incorporated in the transaction structure. The proposed notes will be subordinated to all the issuer's and the guarantors' senior creditors and have a remaining maturity that is not less than five years. In addition, the issuer has the ability to defer interest coupon payments; the deferred coupon payments are cumulative. The proposed transaction structure does not include material affirmative or negative covenants, cross defaults or cross acceleration, and has limited events of default. The proposed issuance noted above will be unconditionally and irrevocably, jointly and severally, guaranteed by GSB and its subsidiaries. The guarantees constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and subordinated obligations of the guarantors. Proceeds from the issuance would be used primarily to fund the company's capex plan and improve its liquidity. The 'B' rating for the proposed hybrid notes is two notches lower than GSB's 'BB-' long-term IDR based on standard loss absorption provisions, in accordance with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (dated Dec. 15, 2011). The 'RR6' recovery rating on the proposed hybrid transaction reflects its subordination to the company's senior creditors resulting in poor recovery prospects, below 10%, given default. GSB's ratings continue to reflect the company's business position as one of the largest shopping center operators in Brazil's southeastern and southern regions, with participation in 14 shopping centers, stable and predictable cash flow generation, high leverage, and adequate liquidity. GSB's rating incorporates the risk of completion delays and leasing of new developments, as well as limited geographical and revenue diversification. The ratings also consider the company's diversified tenant base, important pool of unencumbered assets, comfortable debt payment schedule and low working capital requirements. GSB is currently implementing an aggressive capex plan with several greenfield and expansion projects, which are expected to be funded with the company's liquidity, cash flow generation (EBITDA), and with proceeds from the proposed transaction. During 2011 the company added approximately 18,000 square meters to its gross leasable area (GLA), ending the year with a total GLA of 210,868 square meters. The company's capex plan for 2012 and 2013 is expected to reach levels of approximately BRL236 million and BRL328 million, respectively, increasing the company's total GLA by 20%, from 210,868 square meters at the end of 2011 to 252,028 square meters by the end of 2013. The company's implementation of its capex plan is expected to increase cash flow generation. During 2010 and 2011, the company's EBITDA was BRL82 million and BRL99 million, respectively. GSB is expected to reach an EBITDA level of approximately BRL135 million in 2012. Leverage is expected to remain high. By the end of December 2011, the company's total debt was BRL698 million, and was composed of perpetual bonds (BRL467 million), Real Estate Credit Notes (BRL218 million), liabilities related to property purchase (BRL8 million), and loans with local banks and others (BRL6 million). The company's gross and net leverage, as measured by total debt/EBITDA and total net debt/EBITDA ratios, respectively, were 7.1 times (x) and 5.8x at the end of December 2011. On a pro forma basis, considering the proposed transaction with a maximum total amount of USD250 million and giving it a 50% equity credit, the company's gross and net leverage ratios are estimated at 9.2x and 3.7x, respectively. The company's net leverage is expected to remain around 4x by the end of 2012. The company's liquidity should improve with the proposed transaction. On a pro forma basis, post issuance, the company's liquidity is estimated at BRL548 million. The ratings incorporate the expectation that GSB will maintain solid liquidity with expected cash levels around BRL300 million by the end of 2012. The company's free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be negative during 2012, driven primarily by its capex levels. Considering the company's solid liquidity position post issuance, negative FCF should not result in incremental debt. Rating Expectations: The Stable Outlook incorporates the view that the company's liquidity will remain solid and its net leverage will remain stable, at levels of BRL300 million and around 4x, respectively, during 2012. Fitch would view a combination of the following as negative to credit quality and possibly leading to a negative rating action: deterioration in the company's cash position, and delays in the company's capex resulting in total GLA and EBITDA levels below expectations incorporated in the ratings. Considering the high leverage, GSB's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded during the next 12 months. 