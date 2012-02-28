TEXT-S&P rates Clear Channel Worlwide Holdings

Overview -- Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, a subsidiary of outdoor display advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. (CCO), has announced plans to issue $1.25 billion in senior subordinated notes due 2020. -- We expect proceeds to ultimately be used to pay a special dividend on a pro rata basis to CCO common stock holders and Clear Channel Communications (CCU), the latter of which will use its dividend proceeds to repay senior secured credit facilities. -- We are assigning both the series A ($250 million) and series B ($1 billion) tranches of the proposed notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '1'. -- We are also affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on ultimate parent company CC Media Holdings and its operating subsidiary, Clear Channel Communications. -- The negative rating outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage and low interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to materially improve for the company to have flexibility to meet outer year debt maturities. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s proposed $1.25 billion senior subordinated notes due 2020 an issue-level rating of 'B' (two notches higher than the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on the parent company). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we are affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on CC Media Holdings and operating subsidiary Clear Channel, which we view on a consolidated basis. We also revised our recovery rating on the existing senior secured debt at CCU to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation). The revision of the recovery rating reflects the meaningful increase in debt issued at Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings and the corresponding reduction in our estimate of CCO's equity value available to secured lenders in our simulated year of default. Rationale We believe CCU will use proceeds from the proposed transaction to repay a portion of its 2014 debt maturities, specifically its revolving credit facility, which had $1.3 billion outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Importantly, because of the public equity stake in CCO, $135 million of the distribution is unavailable to CCU to repay debt, which we regard as an inefficiency in the current capital structure. As a result, assuming successful completion of the transaction, we would have increased confidence that the company could meet its remaining $1.1 billion of 2014 secured debt maturities through a combination of cash and/or additional borrowings at the CCO or CCU level. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, total debt to EBITDA at CCO increases to 4.6x from 3.1x, below the 6.5x incurrence covenant in the existing CCO indentures. Consolidated CC Media pro forma cash interest coverage declines minimally, to about 1.4x from 1.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011. The 'CCC+' corporate credit rating reflects the company's steep debt leverage and significant 2016 debt maturities of roughly $12.3 billion. Over the last year, we believe the company has made progress in addressing its 2014 debt maturities, as well as increasing flexibility for future transactions. We continue to view a significant increase in the average cost of debt or deterioration in operating performance as a major risk as the company proceeds with a strategy to deal with its 2016 maturities. We view CC Media's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), given the company's significant refinancing risk, narrow EBITDA coverage of interest expense, and minimal discretionary cash flow compared to its debt burden. In our view, the company has a "fair" business risk profile, because of its position as the largest U.S. radio and global outdoor advertising operator. CC Media Holdings is the largest U.S. radio broadcaster, with over 55% of its stations located in the top 100 markets. The company has the No. 1 or No. 2 audience position in the top 10 markets, which, in conjunction with its size and scale, confers significant cost efficiencies. Ad rates in the radio industry dropped sharply during the recession, and although we believe Clear Channel and competitors experienced ad rate growth in 2010 and 2011, we suspect ad rates remain well below prerecession levels. The company's more stable global outdoor business has good geographic diversity, with a presence in 30 countries. In our view, there are moderate longer-term growth prospects at the outdoor segment, which is under less structural pressure than certain other local media, such as newspapers and directories. The outdoor segment is also benefiting from the increasing deployment of digital billboards and the ongoing slow recovery in ad rates and occupancy. While audience levels have remained relatively stable in radio, we believe visibility into 2012 and beyond remains low, and in our opinion radio operators will have to meaningfully enhance their online and mobile efforts to maintain sustained growth. Clear Channel's established local and national market reach work to its advantage in this endeavor. Under our base-case scenario, in 2012 we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at low- to mid-single-digit and high-single-digit percentage rates, respectively. However, visibility remains low, and our outlook could improve or worsen based on the global economy and advertising demand. For 2012, given more difficult revenue comparisons in the first half of the year and continued global economic uncertainty, we expect core spot revenue in the U.S. radio industry to be relatively flat. A likely boost from political revenue and a quarter's contribution from the Westwood One acquisition, in our view, could lead to low-single-digit radio revenue growth for Clear Channel. In our opinion, the outdoor industry has less structural pressure than radio, although economic weakness in Europe could hamper international growth. On a consolidated basis, under our base case scenario, we expect outdoor revenue to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit rate in 2012. In the fourth quarter, revenue and EBITDA grew 1% and 7.5%, respectively (in line with our expectations), mainly due to radio acquisitions and favorable foreign exchange movements in international outdoor. Radio revenue, excluding acquisitions, was down 3% for the quarter, broadly in line with the industry because of lower political spending and a softening in local advertising. Outdoor revenue decreased 1% in the Americas, and also seemed to be affected by a slowdown in local advertising and tough comparisons against the prior-year period. International outdoor revenue increased 6%, down from the third quarter due to tough comparisons and weakness in certain European markets. The company's EBITDA margin (treating stock-based compensation as an expense) improved to 29.4% in 2011 up from 27.8% in 2010, because of revenue growth and cost savings. As ad rates continue to modestly recover in both radio and outdoor, we expect continued margin expansion over the intermediate term due to operating leverage and cost cuts at Clear Channel. We view margin expansion over the longer term as more difficult, given uncertainty as to the sustainability of radio's recovery and the state of the economy. Based on our operating assumptions, we believe the company has more than ample liquidity to meet its roughly $562 million of unsecured pre-LBO notes that mature in 2012 and 2013 with cash on hand and modest discretionary cash flow. Assuming a full repayment on the revolving credit facility following the proposed transaction, debt maturities in 2014 consist of the company's term loan A ($1.1 billion outstanding) due July 2014 and the $461.5 million of 5.5% unsecured notes due Sept. 2014. We believe the company should be able to repay its term loan A at maturity with cash and secured borrowings. Repayment of term loan A will increase capacity under the company's secured debt baskets, which we estimate stood around $725 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (prior to the proposed transaction). This will provide flexibility to issue future secured debt at CCU to refinance pre-LBO notes. The more formidable refinancing risk is in 2016, with $12.3 billion of secured and unsecured debt maturities. As of Dec. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted total debt (capitalizing both operating leases and minimum franchise payments associated with outdoor operations, and including accrued interest, asset retirement obligations, third-party debt, and guaranteed letters of credit) to EBITDA was very steep, at 11.7x, down from 13.0x at year-end 2010. Pro forma for the transaction, EBITDA (including restructuring costs) coverage of interest was very slim, at about 1.2x on Dec. 31, 2011, while EBITDA coverage of cash interest was slightly better, at roughly 1.4x, as per our estimates. We expect the coverage ratio could decline if the company continues to refinance debt maturities at higher interest rates or even slightly underperforms our base-case expectations. For fiscal 2011, the company converted a modest 1% of its EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, because of unfavorable working capital dynamics and higher capital spending. Working capital cash usage was increased by a reduction in accrued expenses due to higher variable compensation payments in 2011. We expect the company to continue to generate positive discretionary cash flow over the next several years, in the $200 million to $300 million range, depending on capital spending and operating performance. The company's ability to refinance ongoing debt maturities and maintain positive discretionary cash flow is a key credit factor. Liquidity In our opinion, CC Media has "less than adequate" liquidity based on our criteria. Although we believe the company has sufficient sources of liquidity to meet its uses over the next 12 to 24 months, and meets the first three quantitative criteria points below, our assessment of liquidity as less than adequate is based on the last two qualitative assumptions: -- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more, but that this ratio could fall well below 1x in the 30-month to 48-month time frame. -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months, but discretionary cash flow would likely turn negative under this scenario and the company would begin to consume cash balances. -- The company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by more than 15% without it breaching coverage tests (27% headroom as of Dec. 31, 2011); debt is currently less than 15% below leverage covenant limits. -- Because of the company's high debt burden and low conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we do not believe it could absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts or asset sales. -- Although we believe 2011 refinancing and amendment efforts improved financial flexibility, in light of debt trading levels in 2016 and beyond, as well as past litigation with bank lenders, we believe there is less clarity surrounding the company's standing in the credit markets and relationships with its banks. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CC Media Holdings' liquidity sources included consolidated cash balances of $1.3 billion, $536 million of availability under its $1.9 billion revolving credit facility, and the lesser of $625 million or the borrowing base under its receivables-based facility. Due to senior debt incurrence limitations in the indentures governing both the senior cash pay and toggle notes due 2016, if the company draws its full borrowing availability under its $1.9 billion revolver, we estimate that borrowing availability under the receivables-based facility would be limited. Roughly $543 million of the cash is at CCO, of which we have assumed CCU can obtain roughly $350 million through dividends from CCO (based on 89% ownership and minimum cash requirements of $150 million at CCO). Cash flow from operations was $374 million in 2011, which we expect could improve to the $500 million to $550 million range due to working capital swings. Liquidity uses include unsecured debt maturities of roughly $250 million in 2012, which we expect the company will primarily meet using cash held in a segregated account from its June 2011 notes offering. We estimate capital spending needs around the $350 million to $400 million range, leaving discretionary cash flow of $150 million to $200 million in 2012. The company's credit facility contains a 9.50x senior secured net leverage covenant, which steps down to 9.25x in the second quarter of 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage (calculated per the covenant's definition) was 6.9x, providing headroom of roughly 27.4% against EBITDA declines. Because covenants are computed on a net debt basis (subtracting available cash from secured debt), any dissipation of cash balances through negative discretionary cash flow or repayment of unsecured debt maturities will hurt covenant compliance. We currently believe the company will maintain adequate headroom against covenants over the intermediate term. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage and low interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to materially improve for the company to have flexibility to meet outer-year debt maturities. We could revise the outlook to stable or developing over the intermediate term if the company continues to make progress in addressing its debt burden and operating performance remains stable. More specifically, we believe that if operating performance continues to improve so that cash interest coverage and fully consolidated leverage approach the high 1x area and the 8x area, respectively, the company could have increased flexibility to refinance 2016 debt maturities depending on the state of the credit markets. This would require EBITDA to consistently grow at a high-single to low-double-digit rate over the next four years. On the other hand, we could lower the rating over the next few years if we become convinced that the company cannot address outer-year maturities, or if operating performance deteriorates, reflecting adverse structural trends. We continue to observe low trading levels of CCU debt maturities in 2016 and beyond, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be among alternatives management could consider. We would most likely view such a transaction as a selective default. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed CC Media Holdings Inc. Clear Channel Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- Clear Channel Communications Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC- Recovery Rating 6 Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 1 Issue-Level Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Clear Channel Communications Inc. Senior Secured CCC+ Recovery Rating 4 3 New Rating Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc. $1B nts series B due 2020 B Recovery Rating 1 $250M nts ser A due 2020 B Recovery Rating 1