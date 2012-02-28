FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 28, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Enemalta Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
    -- In our opinion, Malta-based power utility Enemalta Corp.'s credit 	
quality is constrained by ongoing delays in refinancing outstanding debt, 	
leading to a continued extension of debt maturities.	
    -- We anticipate that Enemalta's financial and operational performance 	
may suffer from volatile commodity markets and its inflexible capital 	
expenditure program.	
    -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Enemalta to 'B+' from 'BB'.	
    -- The negative outlook reflects our view that further deterioration of 	
Enemalta's stand-alone creditworthiness may signal weakening government 	
support. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Malta-based power utility Enemalta Corp. to 'B+' 	
from 'BB'. The outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that Enemalta has become increasingly 	
dependent on financial support from its 100% owner, the Republic of Malta 	
(A-/Negative/A-2). This is because of ongoing delays in the execution of a 	
sustainable refinancing plan, which we understand should extend Enemalta's 	
debt maturity profile. We previously anticipated that such a plan would be 	
implemented in 2011, allowing for a gradual recovery of Enemalta's financial 	
risk profile. In addition, the company continues to suffer from significant 	
investment needs, poor profitability, and challenges in passing on rising 	
input costs to consumers in what we view as a high tariff environment. As a 	
result, we have revised our assessment of Enemalta's stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP) to 'ccc' from 'b-'.	
	
Furthermore, we have revised our assessment of Enemalta's business risk 	
profile to "vulnerable" from "weak," reflecting the company's high cost and 	
mature generation portfolio (based mainly on fuel oil), its exposure to oil 	
prices, poor profitability, and the already high level of tariffs that in our 	
view reduces the likelihood of timely cost-reflective adjustments in a high 	
oil price environment. 	
	
The SACP remains constrained by our view of Enemalta's "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile, based on very weak and volatile credit metrics and 	
ongoing negative free cash flow (fund from operation after capital 	
expenditures ). In 2012, we believe that Enemalta could post losses 	
owing to rising oil prices. 	
	
We consider Enemalta to be a government-related entity (GRE). The 'B+' rating 	
on Enemalta reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that 	
Malta would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company 	
in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, 	
we base our opinion on our assessment of Enemalta's:	
	
     -- "Very important" role as the country's sole power generator, and owner 	
and operator of the island's distribution grid, which is isolated and not 	
connected to the continental European electricity grid. We further believe 	
that Enemalta provides a key public service that could not readily be carried 	
out by a private entity, given that the electricity tariff structure has 	
historically not been cost reflective; and 	
     -- "Very strong" link with the Maltese government. Enemalta is 100% owned 	
by the state. We believe that the government has a strong influence on 	
Enemalta's strategy and business plans. Historically, Enemalta has benefited 	
from state guarantees for most of its debt. In addition, the state has 	
provided guarantees on short notice for the company's bank overdrafts and 	
short-term loans.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Enemalta's liquidity position as "weak" under our criteria, 	
reflecting our expectation that its available cash resources will be 	
insufficient to meet liquidity uses over the next 12 months.	
	
On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated the following liquidity uses for the next 12 	
months:	
     -- EUR90 million of capex; and 	
     -- EUR146 million of contractual debt amortization. 	
	
Over the same period, estimated sources of liquidity will include:	
     -- EUR26 million of FFO; and 	
     -- The proceeds of two bank loans worth EUR150 million. 	
	
The significant delay in refinancing outstanding debt and the lack of 	
visibility on the timing of the transaction have led Enemalta to roll over its 	
existing debt and extend its bank overdraft facilities. 	
	
We believe that Enemalta will continue to actively engage in discussions with 	
its main bank counterparties to extend current and medium-term debt maturities 	
and therefore reduce refinancing risk over the next few years. We will monitor 	
the terms of any renegotiation or extension of debt to ascertain that 	
creditors do not receive less than the original promise, are adequately 	
compensated, and voluntarily enter into the extension. We will then determine 	
whether we should treat a possible exchange offer as tantamount to a default 	
under our criteria. We do not, however, factor such a scenario into our 	
current rating on Enemalta.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that any further deterioration of 	
Enemalta's SACP may signal weakening government support and further constrain 	
the ratings. Although a downward revision of Enemalta's SACP will not likely 	
to lead to a negative rating action under our criteria, a revision of our 	
assessment of likely GRE support to "high" from "very high" would trigger a 	
one-notch downgrade of Enemalta. We also believe that, in light of the 	
challenging economic environment, the government may assign lower priority to 	
providing Enemalta with timely and financial support in case of stress. 	
Furthermore, the continued delays in refinancing outstanding debt, in our 	
view, constrain the company's financial risk profile, which we already assess 	
as "highly leveraged." All these factors could lead us to lower our rating on 	
Enemalta.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if Enemalta successfully improves its 	
profitability and refinances its outstanding debt. These factors depend on the 	
ongoing support from the government. 	
	
We could raise our assessment of Enemalta's SACP if the government implements 	
structural changes to Enemalta's remuneration profile, enabling it to pass on 	
rising fuel costs to customers and modernize its inefficient generation fleet.	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                              To                From	
Enemalta Corp. 	
 Corporate Credit Rating      B+/Negative/--    BB/Negative/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

