FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Valencia's ratings, may cut further
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 28, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Valencia's ratings, may cut further

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- We believe the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia has a weakened 	
credit profile with high fiscal deficits, a very large debt burden, and little 	
access to external funding beyond financial assistance from the Kingdom of 	
Spain.	
    -- The central government's financial agency has set up a new credit 	
facility that Valencia is using, but we believe it won't cover debt service as 	
far as June 2012 and that further government support measures are still to be 	
defined. This situation is not compatible with an investment-grade rating for 	
Valencia, given its weak credit profile. 	
    -- We believe the central government is likely to provide additional 	
financial assistance to cover Valencia's debt service in 2012 on an 	
extraordinary basis. 	
    -- In accordance with our criteria for rating local and regional 	
governments, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Valencia to 	
'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and keeping them on CreditWatch negative.	
    -- The CreditWatch negative status reflects, among other factors, the 	
possibility that we could lower the ratings further if we were to view the 	
central government as less capable, in the long term, of helping the regions 	
to redress their imbalances. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the long- and 	
short-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of 	
Valencia (Valencia) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The ratings remain on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 19, 2011. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our opinion that Valencia's ability to service its 	
debts over the next few months is partly dependent on still-to-be-defined 	
extraordinary support from the central government of the Kingdom of Spain 	
(A/Negative/A-1). 	
	
The ratings on Valencia are constrained by our view of Valencia's structural 	
budgetary imbalances, high debt burden--Valencia's debt-to-GDP ratio according 	
to the European System of Accounts is the highest of all Spanish regions--and 	
its "very negative" liquidity, according to our criteria. Valencia's 	
difficulties in placing a retail bond and covering debt service during 	
December 2011 suggest to us that the region now depends crucially on 	
government funding. 	
	
The ratings on Valencia are underpinned by our view of Spain's 	
intergovernmental system as supportive, with a strong track record of 	
providing timely support to Spanish regions when those regions face financial 	
difficulties. We view the Spanish central government as still strongly 	
committed to avoiding Valencia's default, and likely to provide funding to 	
cover Valencia's financial obligations on an extraordinary basis. 	
	
That said, we believe Valencia's deteriorated individual credit profile can 	
only be compatible with an investment-grade rating if extraordinary government 	
support is explicit and transparent, and leaves little room for interpretation 	
regarding the amounts, timing, and conditions under which Valencia would 	
receive assistance.	
	
The central government approved a formal mechanism to help liquidity-squeezed 	
regions, including Valencia, on Feb. 3, 2012. It takes the form of a temporary 	
credit facility through the government's financial arm, Instituto de Credito 	
Oficial (ICO; A/Negative/A-1). We believe ICO's facility might not be able to 	
cover Valencia's debt service beyond May 2012. Consequently, Valencia might 	
need to receive additional central government assistance, which for the moment 	
is undefined.	
  	
We base our conclusion on available information on the terms and conditions of 	
ICO's facility. We understand it only allows financing for an amount 	
equivalent to 25% of any region's yearly transfers from the central 	
government. These include transfers for the year that result from the 	
financing system, and any transfers linked to the settlement of the financing 	
system for previous years. 	
	
According to our estimates, central government transfers to Valencia in 2012 	
will likely amount to approximately EUR8.9 billion. Therefore, Valencia could 	
only access funding up to a maximum of 25% of this amount, or $2.2 billion, to 	
pay down financial obligations. 	
	
According to our estimates, Valencia is facing EUR3.5 billion in financial 	
maturities from February to June 2012, and its public companies will need to 	
repay debt in the region of EUR682 million during the same period. This assumes 	
that a further EUR2.2 billion in short-term credit lines due to the Spanish 	
banking sector will be automatically rolled over to 2013. 	
	
We therefore estimate that ICO's facility, according to its current 	
definition, will cover only 52% of Valencia's financing needs in the first 	
half of 2012, excluding short-term debt and assuming it is not used at all to 	
pay down supplier debt. Given Valencia's maturity schedule, we estimate that 	
the facility will reach its funding limits at the beginning of May 2012. 	
	
That said, we believe that if ICO's current facility could not service 	
Valencia's debt, Valencia would likely receive further central government 	
extraordinary support. This support could, in our view, take the form of the 	
central government enhancing ICO's facility, extending last-minute assistance 	
to Valencia to make repayments, or negotiating with Spanish banks to 	
facilitate the refinancing of their loans to Valencia. For now, however, the 	
nature, size, and timing of any such support are undefined. 	
	
We are also of the view that Valencia would probably be able to take advantage 	
of a funding mechanism facilitating regional government access to external 	
funding from the second half of 2012. However, we understand the central 	
government would have to pass a new law to allow this mechanism to become 	
operational, and therefore we do not expect the funding mechanism to be ready 	
to cover Valencia's debt service during the first half of 2012. 	
	
Finally, we acknowledge that the central government might come to an agreement 	
with the banking system to pay down regional payables outstanding at year-end 	
2011, which could include Valencia's. However, we are uncertain to what extent 	
this move would only transform supplier debt into another form of pending 	
obligation, and thus to what extent it would lift pressure substantially on 	
current liquidity strains.	
	
We are also lowering our estimate of Valencia's contingent liabilities. Our 	
new estimate reflects the possibility that Valencia might face additional 	
financing needs if some of its debt or derivative contract holders decided to 	
exercise their option to activate rating triggers contained in their loan 	
documentation, and accelerate their loans. Based on the information provided 	
by Valencia, we estimate total debt subject to rating triggers to be 	
approximately EUR4.14 billion. This includes EUR1.14 billion in debt and 	
derivatives contracts directly linked to the government of Valencia and 	
Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), and a further EUR3 	
billion due to loans from the European Investment Bank to the Valencian public 	
sector, which carry a guarantee from Valencia. The risk is mitigated, in our 	
view, by the fact that about EUR3.9 billion, or about 95% of the total, is 	
linked to loans provided by public entities (ICO and the European Investment 	
Bank), which we consider to have a lower probability of being accelerated.	
	
We have lowered our assessment of Valencia's stand-alone creditworthiness to 	
'bb-' from 'bb+'. This reflects our view that the existing central government 	
extraordinary support mechanism is not sufficient by itself to sustainably 	
improve Valencia's deteriorated liquidity position, and that Valencia will be 	
required to call on other, as yet undefined, extraordinary central government 	
support.	
	
That said, we continue to factor into the long-term rating one notch from the 	
stand-alone creditworthiness as provided for under our criteria, to account 	
for what we see as a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary 	
government support, as our criteria defines this term. Consequently, we have 	
lowered the ratings on Valencia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Valencia's liquidity position as "very negative" under our criteria, 	
reflecting the following factors:	
	
     -- We estimate that Valencia's financial maturities from February 2012 to 	
December 2012 will total about EUR5.9 billion. This excludes EUR2.2 billion in 	
short-term credit lines which, according to Valencia, are set to be 	
automatically refinanced as part of a framework agreement. Interest 	
expenditures for 2012 should amount to approximately EUR820 million, according 	
to our estimates. Available cash and credit lines on Jan. 12, 2012, when the 	
latest information became available, amounted to less than 10% of 2012 debt 	
service.  	
     -- We view Valencia's internal cash flow generation capacity as "weak," 	
based on our estimate of the region's operating deficit of about 5.3% of 	
operating revenues in 2012.	
     -- Our base-case scenario for 2012 projects a deficit after capital 	
accounts of about EUR1.9 billion which, in addition to debt repayment, results 	
in what we consider to be very high funding needs for Valencia. The deficit 	
for 2012 is not covered by the ICO facility. 	
	
Our assessment excludes eventual central government ongoing support, based on 	
a permanent funding mechanism, for which we do not have visibility.	
	
Recovery Analysis	
Following our downgrade of Valencia to non-investment grade, we intend to 	
assign recovery ratings to its issues as soon as possible. 	
	
CreditWatch	
We are maintaining our long- and short-term ratings on Valencia on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications. 	
	
The CreditWatch reflects the following factors: 	
	
     -- Our review of the institutional framework for Spanish normal-status 	
regions following our downgrade of Spain on Jan. 13, 2012. We could lower our 	
ratings on Valencia if we were to view this institutional framework as less 	
capable, in the long term, of helping the regions to redress their imbalances.	
	
     -- The combined impact that a potential change in our assessment of the 	
institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions and a potentially 	
deteriorating economic scenario could have on Valencia's individual credit 	
profile, in our view. Consequently, we will review all components that, 	
according to our methodology, form Valencia's individual credit profile, 	
including its financial management. 	
	
The CreditWatch also reflects the risk we see of Valencia's management not 	
fully complying with the conditions attached to the central government's 	
current extraordinary support mechanism. Given Valencia's track record of 	
non-compliance with official fiscal targets, we cannot be sure about its 	
ability to meet these conditions, and we are currently not sure about the 	
consequences of any potential non compliance. We cannot rule out that 	
noncompliance might hinder smooth access to central government funding and 	
exacerbate liquidity strains. 	
	
The CreditWatch resolution could result in a downgrade of a maximum of one 	
category. 	
	
We could affirm our ratings on Valencia and remove them from CreditWatch if: 	
	
     -- We maintained our current view on the strength of the institutional 	
framework for Spanish regions;	
     -- The Spanish central government modified the terms of its financial 	
support so that Valencia's debt service was covered explicitly and in full; 	
and 	
     -- We considered that Valencia was likely to comply with all central 	
government conditions (including fiscal adjustments) attached to its financial 	
support. 	
	
We currently see limited upside potential for the rating because: 	
	
     -- We are reviewing our institutional framework score for Spain's 	
normal-status regions, following our downgrade of Spain, because we need to 	
evaluate whether we view the institutional framework as less capable, in the 	
long term, of helping the regions to redress their imbalances.	
     -- We do not foresee a sustainable improvement in Valencia's liquidity 	
position at the moment. 	
     -- We do not have visibility about Valencia's ability to swiftly redress 	
what we view as strong structural budgetary imbalances, improve its budgetary 	
execution and stabilize its debt burden ratios. 	
	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement as soon as possible within the 	
next three months. 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Valencia (Autonomous Community of)	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BB/Watch Neg/B     BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB/Watch Neg       BBB-/Watch Neg	
 Commercial Paper                       B/Watch Neg        A-3/Watch Neg	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.