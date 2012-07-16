TEXT-S&P affirms 1 CWCapital COBALT Vr Ltd rating

July 16 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our rating on class A-1 from CWCapital COBALT Vr Ltd., a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation transaction, and removed it from CreditWatch negative. -- The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using our criteria for rating global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets. July 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its rating on class A-1 from CWCapital COBALT Vr Ltd. (COBALT Vr), a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction. Concurrently, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implication (see list). The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral, for which we used our criteria for rating global collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets. These criteria include revised assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, default patterns, and timings of the collateral. The criteria also include supplemental stress tests (the largest obligor default test and the largest industry default test), which we considered in our analysis. According to the June 26, 2012, trustee report, COBALT Vr was collateralized by 175 commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) classes ($1.561 billion, 66.2%) from 48 distinct transactions issued between 2003 and 2007. Cobalt Vr's assets also include six classes ($406.6 million, 17.3%) from CRIIMI MAE Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 1998-C1 and 10 classes ($388.5 million, 16.5%) from 10 CRE CDO transactions. Approximately 77.7% of the collateral assets are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'. We considered the potential recovery rates of these defaulted assets in our rating, as well as the continued credit deterioration of the underlying assets. Since our last review of the transaction, the balance of the collateral assets had declined to $2.356 billion as of June 2012 from $2.643 billion as of June 2011. The transaction's liabilities, including interest shortfalls, totaled $3.571 billion. Our affirmation on class A-1 considers the credit enhancement available to the class as well as the continued amortization of the class, which has an outstanding principal balance of $358.6 million, down from $609.0 million at issuance. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the rating assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE CWCapital COBALT Vr Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg