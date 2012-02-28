TEXT-S&P comments on Sonic Automotive

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘BB-’ corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Sonic Automotive Inc. are not affected by Sonic’s announcement that it has identified a material weakness in its internal control processes for financial reporting. The weakness related to the methodology used to account for cash and trade accounts payable for the first, second, and third quarters of 2011.

The company states it believes it has corrected its flawed methodology and concluded that its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year Dec. 31, 2011 will not be affected by this material weakness in internal control over financial reporting, but that there will be a reported material weakness in financial reporting controls in its 2011 10K. The company’s bank lenders have indicated that Sonic will not be in default under its credit agreement due to this matter. We will monitor the company’s efforts to correct its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as well as any other issues that may arise from further reviews. At this time, we do not believe the significance of this accounting matter rises to the level warranting a rating change.