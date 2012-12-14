FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: stable growth for Brazilian insurance sector amid falling financial income
December 14, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: stable growth for Brazilian insurance sector amid falling financial income

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 - According to Fitch Ratings, most insurers rated by the agency are
prepared to face the sector's challenges. Pressures from increasing competition
and declining financial incomes are likely to force market players to seek
greater efficiency in the short term and more diversification of their
investments in the medium term. Fitch does not foresee any significant or
unexpected changes in the ratings.

The insurance sector posted a higher than expected growth as of September 2012, 
and overall sector performance was affected by declining financial income 
resulting from the central bank's interest rate cuts between August 2011 and 
October 2012.

Fitch expects insurance premium growth to remain stable and be driven by the 
expected economic recovery in 2013 and low penetration, particularly in the 
private pension, life insurance and health segments. In the medium term, a 
consistent increase in real wages and purchasing power should continue to 
support the sector.

Competition in the reinsurance market intensified further and led to a 
significant decline in reinsurance premium rates in 2012. Consequently, 
reinsurance premiums fell by 25% in the 12 months up to October 2012. Fitch 
expects competition to remain strong and excess capacity to continue to burden 
sector performance in the next years.

The Brazilian insurance market continues to be the largest in Latin America, 
despite the low penetration of the sector (around 3.9% of GDP in June 2012), 
which is similar to that observed in other emerging markets.

The full report 'Brazilian Insurance Sector Outlook - 2013: Stable Growth Amid 
Falling Financial Income' is available in the Fitch web sites 
'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and

