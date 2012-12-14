TEXT-Fitch: stable growth for Brazilian insurance sector amid falling financial income

Dec 14 - According to Fitch Ratings, most insurers rated by the agency are prepared to face the sector's challenges. Pressures from increasing competition and declining financial incomes are likely to force market players to seek greater efficiency in the short term and more diversification of their investments in the medium term. Fitch does not foresee any significant or unexpected changes in the ratings. The insurance sector posted a higher than expected growth as of September 2012, and overall sector performance was affected by declining financial income resulting from the central bank's interest rate cuts between August 2011 and October 2012. Fitch expects insurance premium growth to remain stable and be driven by the expected economic recovery in 2013 and low penetration, particularly in the private pension, life insurance and health segments. In the medium term, a consistent increase in real wages and purchasing power should continue to support the sector. Competition in the reinsurance market intensified further and led to a significant decline in reinsurance premium rates in 2012. Consequently, reinsurance premiums fell by 25% in the 12 months up to October 2012. Fitch expects competition to remain strong and excess capacity to continue to burden sector performance in the next years. The Brazilian insurance market continues to be the largest in Latin America, despite the low penetration of the sector (around 3.9% of GDP in June 2012), which is similar to that observed in other emerging markets. The full report 'Brazilian Insurance Sector Outlook - 2013: Stable Growth Amid Falling Financial Income' is available in the Fitch web sites 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and