TEXT-Fitch: FHFA's proposal has positive potential for RMBS

Feb 28 - Fitch believes the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) strategic plan is promising for agency and private label RMBS. It could encourage private capital into the market, improve liquidity, increase transparency, and shrink the government-sponsored enterprise's (GSE) liabilities. Additionally, certain facilities already being utilized in the private sector could make several of the proposals less costly and provide for a shorter development timeline than projected. FHFA published "A Strategic Plan for Enterprise Conservatorship: The Next Chapter in a Story that Needs an Ending" on Feb. 21. The plan includes a proposed securitization platform that would allow for trading and tracking of agency mortgages in an array of securitized structures. This enhancement to the agency secondary market could have a number of positive impacts. The market pricing of the default/loss risk of loans in agency pools would provide greater clarity and perspective on the mortgage credit risk of this activity. The plan also considers more robust loan-level reporting and transparent servicing requirements, which could help attract investment from private investors. And a more efficient document custody and electronic registration system could increase mortgage liquidity. The prospect of using this platform to benchmark private label RMBS could facilitate the revival of non-agency issuance and a secondary mortgage market beyond that of the GSE product. As proposed, this undertaking would require significant financial and time investments that the agencies may have trouble accessing. Fortunately, the private sector has already created some of the services that FHFA proposed. For example, the American Securitization Forum's (ASF) Project RESTART has created best practices and a standard data layout that has been used for most RMBS private label securitized issuance since 2010. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.