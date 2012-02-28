FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: FHFA's proposal has positive potential for RMBS
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: FHFA's proposal has positive potential for RMBS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 28 - Fitch believes the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA)
strategic plan is promising for agency and private label RMBS. It could
encourage private capital into the market, improve liquidity, increase
transparency, and shrink the government-sponsored enterprise's (GSE)
liabilities. Additionally, certain facilities already being utilized in the
private sector could make several of the proposals less costly and provide for a
shorter development timeline than projected. FHFA published "A Strategic Plan
for Enterprise Conservatorship: The Next Chapter in a Story that Needs an
Ending" on Feb. 21.	
	
The plan includes a proposed securitization platform that would allow for
trading and tracking of agency mortgages in an array of securitized structures.
This enhancement to the agency secondary market could have a number of positive
impacts. The market pricing of the default/loss risk of loans in agency pools
would provide greater clarity and perspective on the mortgage credit risk of
this activity.	
	
The plan also considers more robust loan-level reporting and transparent
servicing requirements, which could help attract investment from private
investors. And a more efficient document custody and electronic registration
system could increase mortgage liquidity. The prospect of using this platform to
benchmark private label RMBS could facilitate the revival of non-agency issuance
and a secondary mortgage market beyond that of the GSE product.	
	
As proposed, this undertaking would require significant financial and time
investments that the agencies may have trouble accessing. Fortunately, the
private sector has already created some of the services that FHFA proposed. For
example, the American Securitization Forum's (ASF) Project RESTART has created
best practices and a standard data layout that has been used for most RMBS
private label securitized issuance since 2010.	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.