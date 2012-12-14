TEXT-Fitch: Mexican banks posed to sustain double digit growth

Dec 14 - The 2013 outlook for Mexican banks is stable, as the system is expected to sustain sound earnings, capital, and liquidity, while continue growing at double digit rates and absorbing some asset quality deterioration, according to Fitch Ratings. 'Fitch expects that profitability, capital adequacy, liquidity, and franchises will remain roughly unchanged in 2013, but there is some upside potential for these factors if the local operating environment continues improving,' says Alejandro Garcia, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. 'In turn, asset quality is expected to gradually deteriorate but only to a moderate and reasonable extent.' Banks have maintained sound earnings despite the tough economic environment in previous years and continued low interest rates. Gradual easing of credit costs have compensated for relatively moderate margins, although the latter have increased recently on improving funding costs and higher credit spreads. Capital adequacy has remained sound despite the pace of loan growth, while equity is mostly composed of core capital. More stringent capital rules will be effective January 2013, which are aligned with the Basel III framework. Fitch does not expect a material impact on capital ratios, nor a slowdown in system-wide lending due to such rules. Moreover, Fitch believes the medium term benefits of such regulation outweigh near-term challenges. Fitch expects asset quality metrics to gradually and moderately weaken given sustained growth in lending, especially in the riskier consumer sector. Fitch believes provisions have bottomed out, highlighting the need to contain asset quality deterioration. Deposits have lagged loan growth recently. The loans-to-deposits ratio worsened during 2011-2012 but stood at comfortable levels and roughly in line with pre-crisis records. In Fitch's view, further material increases in this ratio could start affecting the banks' funding and liquidity strengths. The banking system's very low reliance on foreign funding remains a major strength. For more information, Fitch's special report titled '2013 Outlook: Mexican Commercial Banks' is available on the web site at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (August 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (August 2012); --'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' (December 2012); --'EM Banking System Datawatch: Credit Cycle Turning, But Risks Still Manageable in Most Countries' (November 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 Outlook: Mexican Commercial Banks Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign EM Banking System Datawatch