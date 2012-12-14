FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Mexican banks posed to sustain double digit growth
#Market News
December 14, 2012

TEXT-Fitch: Mexican banks posed to sustain double digit growth

Dec 14 - The 2013 outlook for Mexican banks is stable, as the system is
expected to sustain sound earnings, capital, and liquidity, while continue
growing at double digit rates and absorbing some asset quality deterioration,
according to Fitch Ratings.

'Fitch expects that profitability, capital adequacy, liquidity, and franchises
will remain roughly unchanged in 2013, but there is some upside potential for
these factors if the local operating environment continues improving,' says
Alejandro Garcia, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. 'In
turn, asset quality is expected to gradually deteriorate but only to a moderate
and reasonable extent.'

Banks have maintained sound earnings despite the tough economic environment in
previous years and continued low interest rates. Gradual easing of credit costs
have compensated for relatively moderate margins, although the latter have
increased recently on improving funding costs and higher credit spreads.

Capital adequacy has remained sound despite the pace of loan growth, while
equity is mostly composed of core capital. More stringent capital rules will be
effective January 2013, which are aligned with the Basel III framework. Fitch
does not expect a material impact on capital ratios, nor a slowdown in
system-wide lending due to such rules. Moreover, Fitch believes the medium term
benefits of such regulation outweigh near-term challenges.

Fitch expects asset quality metrics to gradually and moderately weaken given
sustained growth in lending, especially in the riskier consumer sector. Fitch
believes provisions have bottomed out, highlighting the need to contain asset
quality deterioration.

Deposits have lagged loan growth recently. The loans-to-deposits ratio worsened
during 2011-2012 but stood at comfortable levels and roughly in line with
pre-crisis records. In Fitch's view, further material increases in this ratio
could start affecting the banks' funding and liquidity strengths. The banking
system's very low reliance on foreign funding remains a major strength.

For more information, Fitch's special report titled '2013 Outlook: Mexican
Commercial Banks' is available on the web site at www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (August 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (August 2012);
--'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' (December 2012);
--'EM Banking System Datawatch: Credit Cycle Turning, But Risks Still Manageable
in Most Countries' (November 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 Outlook: Mexican Commercial Banks

Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
EM Banking System Datawatch

