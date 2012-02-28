FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: BJ's Wholesale Club rating unchanged by amendment
February 28, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: BJ's Wholesale Club rating unchanged by amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings on BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. (B+/Stable/--) remain unchanged following
the company's announcement that it plans to amend its existing $1.075 billion
term loan. Through the amendment, the company expects to modestly lower its
interest expense.	
	
BJ's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) 	
reflects its very aggressive financial policy following the 2011 leverage 	
buyout transaction, which resulted in increased leverage of about 7x. 	
Following the proposed repricing of the company's term loan, we anticipate pro 	
forma EBITDA coverage of interest to remain at about 2x as of Oct. 29, 2011.

