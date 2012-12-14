FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Crown Castle Operating Co. recovery rtg
December 14, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Crown Castle Operating Co. recovery rtg

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue-level
rating on Crown Castle Operating Co.'s secured credit facilities remains
unchanged at 'B+', following the company's upsizing of its revolving credit
facility to $1.5 billion from $1 billion through an amendment to the credit
agreement. However, we revised the recovery rating on the credit facilities to
'4' from '3', indicating average (30% to 50%) recovery prospects in the event of
a payment default.

The revision primarily reflects the larger amount of secured debt at this 
entity, which results in a higher claim in a default scenario, coupled with 
less residual value from indirect subsidiary CC Holdings GS V LLC following 
its recent addition of secured debt which is structurally senior to the Crown 
Castle Operating Co. secured debt.

For the corporate credit rating on parent Houston-based wireless tower 
operator Crown Castle International Corp. (B+/Stable/--) see the summary
analysis published on Oct 24, 2012. For the recovery analysis see the report 
on Crown Castle International Corp. to be published on RatingsDirect.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008


Temporary contact number: Catherine Cosentino (718-744-8383)

RATINGS LIST

Crown Castle International Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating              B+/Stable/--

Issue Ratings Unchanged; Recovery Ratings Revised
                                      To         From
Crown Castle Operating Co.
  Senior Secured Credit Fac.          B+         B+
  Recovery Rating                     4          3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
