TEXT-Fitch raises Cassa Depositi e Prestiti covered bonds

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cassa Depositi e Prestiti’s (CDP; ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’) public sector covered bonds to ‘AA+’ from ‘AA’ and simultaneously removed the rating from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The programme’s outstanding covered bonds amount to EUR3.064bn. The resolution of the RWP follows the de-segregation of the ‘patrimonio separato’ (cover pool), which has been returned to the issuer in exchange for a full cash collateralisation of the principal and interest due on the covered bonds. The rating action is further based on the segregation of the cash collateral account and investment account and on the contractually undertaken portfolio investment guidelines.

Following the approval of a resolution by CDP’s board of directors, the rights and the obligations and the cash flows deriving from the segregated collection account and the investment account (except for any interest and other proceeds, other than reimbursement of capital) have been assigned to the ‘patrimonio separato’, to the satisfaction of the rights of the covered bondholders. Aggregate amounts in total equal to EUR5.335bn have been deposited in the collection account and invested in eligible investments, which have also been segregated to the satisfaction of the rights of the covered bondholders. EUR2.168bn have been used to repay principal and interest on the bonds maturing on 31 January 2012, including EUR2.075bn on Series 4 that has repaid and EUR92.7mln interest on Series 2 and on the JPY-denominated bonds. As of February 2012, the portfolio comprised two main exposures: approximately 58.5% European Investment Bank (EIB; ‘AAA’/RWN/‘F1+') and 41.5% FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts (FMSW, ‘AAA’/Stable/‘F1+').

The rating of the covered bonds issued by CDP is now based on the investment guidelines outlined in the documentation. According to its ‘Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes’ (published in February 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch has analysed those guidelines on a three-risk approach, whereby the default risk of the collateral is equivalent to that of the intersection of the weakest-link rating, the additional-risk rating and the third-risk rating. The agency has assumed that the portfolio will not be invested in more than three names at any time. As an exception to such criteria, the agency has considered that the combination of long term exposures to one or more ‘AAA’-rated entities and revolving exposures to one or more ‘AA’-rated entities with a maturity of less than 365 days (investments that need to be rated not less than ‘AA’ at the next reinvestment date) is commensurate with a ‘AA+’ rating. Most of the outstanding bonds mature within the next 12 months (EUR3bn in January 2013 and JPY10bn in January 2017, approximately EUR63.7mln EUR-equivalent). The exposure in JPY is hedged and the benefit of the swap agreement is segregated in favour of the covered bondholders. The programme documentation provides that in the event of any changes to the portfolio of eligible investments, Fitch will be notified with an investment report produced by the cash manager, currently Deutsche Bank AG London (DB AG; ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+').

Fitch covered bonds methodology is not applicable, because the cover pool has been de-segregated and returned to CDP and the cover pool has been fully cash collateralised to the benefit of the bondholders. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)