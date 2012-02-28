TEXT-S&P cuts Colt Defense issue-level rating

Overview -- Earnings of U.S.-based arms manufacturer Colt Defense LLC have rebounded following the recent delivery of a large international order, and we expect sales to stabilize over the next year. -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Colt. -- We are lowering our issue-level ratings and revising our recovery ratings downward on the company's unsecured debt. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's strengthened liquidity that should support credit quality despite weak credit ratios. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Colt Defense LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4'. Rationale The ratings on West Hartford, Conn.-based arms manufacturer Colt Defense LLC reflect our expectation that the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity despite a more uncertain operating environment over the next two years. Our "vulnerable" business risk profile assessment (based on our criteria) stems from Colt's limited product diversity and the challenges associated with offsetting declining demand for the company's primary product, the M4 carbine, from its largest customer, the U.S. military. We view Colt's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and we expect that credit protection measures will remain weak, with debt to EBITDA greater than 6x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of less than 5% at the end of 2012. Colt Defense produces small arms for U.S. and foreign military forces as well as for law enforcement agencies and resells the related accessories. Historically, the company's primary--and essentially only--products were variants of the M4 carbine and its predecessor, the M16. The M4 is the standard-issue rifle for the U.S. Army, and Colt Defense was the exclusive supplier of this product until June 2009. The government has now opened up competition to other suppliers, but the company would receive a 5% royalty if the U.S. Army selected another contractor to produce the M4. In addition, Colt Defense retains the rights to nongovernment and international sales of the M4. The government could also decide to replace the M4 with a new rifle, although M4 sales would likely continue for at least a few years as Colt Defense or a new contractor develops the new rifle and ramps up production. Colt experienced healthy revenue growth in the second half of 2011, supported by a large international order that it began to deliver in the third quarter of 2011 after delays. However, sales remain significantly below peak levels experienced in 2009 due to decreased demand for its M4 carbine from its main customer, the U.S. military, following the withdrawal of troops from Iraq. In addition, President Barack Obama has announced that the U.S. plans to reduce the size of the U.S. Army to 490,000 troops by 2017 from roughly 570,000 currently, with reductions to Marines planned as well, reducing the long-term demand for rifles. We believe the company will attempt to offset lower U.S. sales with more international sales combined with new product offerings. Colt Defense recently began to produce M240 machine guns and replacement M240 and M249 machine gun barrels. It won this business from a competitor. Roughly one-third of total sales are of spare parts, which provides some revenue visibility given the vast amount of M4s currently in service, although the Army recently awarded contracts for spare parts to a competitor following a competitive solicitation. We expect the proportion of sales from the U.S. government, which was about 31% of 2011 sales but peaked at 70% in 2007, to continue to decline. Meanwhile, we expect the company's foreign sales (57% of total) to continue to increase, although the international market is more competitive and unpredictable than the U.S. market. Commercial and law enforcement sales have also been trending higher recently, and we expect this to continue, although these customers currently only account for a relatively small portion of total sales. Overall, we expect sales to remain relatively flat over the next year. EBITDA margins have fluctuated with different levels of sales over the past two years, given the large amount of operating leverage in the business. Currently, EBITDA margins are 19%, up from 13% in 2010 but well below 26% in 2009. We believe EBITDA margins will continue to fluctuate, given the increased volatility of international order volumes. While credit metrics have shown meaningful improvement in recent months, most remain very weak, with debt to EBITDA of 6.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 0%. We do not expect further improvement in credit metrics, given the challenging operating environment that Colt currently faces. Liquidity We assess Colt's liquidity as "adequate." In September 2011, Colt bolstered its liquidity by obtaining a $50 million asset-based revolver. Prior to that, the company only had a $10 million letter of credit facility. We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x in 2012. In addition, we believe that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. The company has only modest capital spending requirements and no debt maturities until 2016, when the currently undrawn revolver matures. The $250 million notes mature in 2017 and have no financial covenants. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $38 million of unrestricted cash, lower than we had expected. This is reduced from $61 million as of Dec. 31, 2010, primarily because of increases in working capital of roughly $12 million combined with tax distributions to its members that totaled $12.9 million. International sales generally require more working capital investment because deliveries are usually made all at once or in large lots, and payment terms tend to allow the international customer more time to pay than domestic customers. Therefore, the company's free cash flow is likely to be more volatile than in the past, depending on the timing of deliveries and collections, as its proportion of foreign sales increase, but overall we expect free cash flow to be modestly positive in 2012 as working capital is reduced from currently elevated levels. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on Colt Defense to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect credit protection measures to remain weak in 2012, pressured by reduced U.S. demand for the M4. Given the recent increase in sources of liquidity stemming from the $50 million revolver, we do not expect to lower the ratings over the next year. However, we could do so if cash and revolver availability drop to less than $35 million. Although not likely, we could raise the ratings if international demand is stronger than expected and EBITDA almost doubles from forecast levels, resulting in debt to EBITDA less than 5x and FFO to debt more than 15%. Ratings List Rating Affirmed Colt Defense LLC Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Revised To From Colt Defense LLC Colt Finance Corp. Senior unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery rating 5 4