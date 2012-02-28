FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Colt Defense issue-level rating
February 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Colt Defense issue-level rating

Overview	
    -- Earnings of U.S.-based arms manufacturer Colt Defense LLC have 	
rebounded following the recent delivery of a large international order, and we 	
expect sales to stabilize over the next year. 	
    -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Colt. 	
    -- We are lowering our issue-level ratings and revising our recovery 	
ratings downward on the company's unsecured debt.	
    -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's strengthened liquidity 	
that should support credit quality despite weak credit ratios. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating on Colt Defense LLC. The outlook is stable. At the 	
same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt 	
to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4'. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on West Hartford, Conn.-based arms manufacturer Colt Defense LLC 	
reflect our expectation that the company will be able to maintain adequate 	
liquidity despite a more uncertain operating environment over the next two 	
years. Our "vulnerable" business risk profile assessment (based on our 	
criteria) stems from Colt's limited product diversity and the challenges 	
associated with offsetting declining demand for the company's primary product, 	
the M4 carbine, from its largest customer, the U.S. military. We view Colt's 	
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and we expect that credit 	
protection measures will remain weak, with debt to EBITDA greater than 6x and 	
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of less than 5% at the end of 2012. 	
	
Colt Defense produces small arms for U.S. and foreign military forces as well 	
as for law enforcement agencies and resells the related accessories. 	
Historically, the company's primary--and essentially only--products were 	
variants of the M4 carbine and its predecessor, the M16. The M4 is the 	
standard-issue rifle for the U.S. Army, and Colt Defense was the exclusive 	
supplier of this product until June 2009. The government has now opened up 	
competition to other suppliers, but the company would receive a 5% royalty if 	
the U.S. Army selected another contractor to produce the M4. In addition, Colt 	
Defense retains the rights to nongovernment and international sales of the M4. 	
The government could also decide to replace the M4 with a new rifle, although 	
M4 sales would likely continue for at least a few years as Colt Defense or a 	
new contractor develops the new rifle and ramps up production.	
	
Colt experienced healthy revenue growth in the second half of 2011, supported 	
by a large international order that it began to deliver in the third quarter 	
of 2011 after delays. However, sales remain significantly below peak levels 	
experienced in 2009 due to decreased demand for its M4 carbine from its main 	
customer, the U.S. military, following the withdrawal of troops from Iraq. In 	
addition, President Barack Obama has announced that the U.S. plans to reduce 	
the size of the U.S. Army to 490,000 troops by 2017 from roughly 570,000 	
currently, with reductions to Marines planned as well, reducing the long-term 	
demand for rifles. 	
	
We believe the company will attempt to offset lower U.S. sales with more 	
international sales combined with new product offerings. Colt Defense recently 	
began to produce M240 machine guns and replacement M240 and M249 machine gun 	
barrels. It won this business from a competitor. Roughly one-third of total 	
sales are of spare parts, which provides some revenue visibility given the 	
vast amount of M4s currently in service, although the Army recently awarded 	
contracts for spare parts to a competitor following a competitive solicitation.	
	
We expect the proportion of sales from the U.S. government, which was about 	
31% of 2011 sales but peaked at 70% in 2007, to continue to decline. 	
Meanwhile, we expect the company's foreign sales (57% of total) to continue to 	
increase, although the international market is more competitive and 	
unpredictable than the U.S. market. Commercial and law enforcement sales have 	
also been trending higher recently, and we expect this to continue, although 	
these customers currently only account for a relatively small portion of total 	
sales. Overall, we expect sales to remain relatively flat over the next year. 	
	
EBITDA margins have fluctuated with different levels of sales over the past 	
two years, given the large amount of operating leverage in the business. 	
Currently, EBITDA margins are 19%, up from 13% in 2010 but well below 26% in 	
2009. We believe EBITDA margins will continue to fluctuate, given the 	
increased volatility of international order volumes. 	
	
While credit metrics have shown meaningful improvement in recent months, most 	
remain very weak, with debt to EBITDA of 6.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and funds 	
from operations (FFO) to debt of about 0%. We do not expect further 	
improvement in credit metrics, given the challenging operating environment 	
that Colt currently faces. 	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Colt's liquidity as "adequate." In September 2011, Colt bolstered 	
its liquidity by obtaining a $50 million asset-based revolver. Prior to that, 	
the company only had a $10 million letter of credit facility. We expect that 	
sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x in 2012. In addition, 	
we believe that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 	
15% from current levels. The company has only modest capital spending 	
requirements and no debt maturities until 2016, when the currently undrawn 	
revolver matures. The $250 million notes mature in 2017 and have no financial 	
covenants. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $38 million of unrestricted cash, lower 	
than we had expected. This is reduced from $61 million as of Dec. 31, 2010, 	
primarily because of increases in working capital of roughly $12 million 	
combined with tax distributions to its members that totaled $12.9 million. 	
International sales generally require more working capital investment because 	
deliveries are usually made all at once or in large lots, and payment terms 	
tend to allow the international customer more time to pay than domestic 	
customers. Therefore, the company's free cash flow is likely to be more 	
volatile than in the past, depending on the timing of deliveries and 	
collections, as its proportion of foreign sales increase, but overall we 	
expect free cash flow to be modestly positive in 2012 as working capital is 	
reduced from currently elevated levels. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see the recovery report on Colt Defense to be published shortly on 	
RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect credit protection measures to remain weak in 	
2012, pressured by reduced U.S. demand for the M4. Given the recent increase 	
in sources of liquidity stemming from the $50 million revolver, we do not 	
expect to lower the ratings over the next year. However, we could do so if 	
cash and revolver availability drop to less than $35 million. Although not 	
likely, we could raise the ratings if international demand is stronger than 	
expected and EBITDA almost doubles from forecast levels, resulting in debt to 	
EBITDA less than 5x and FFO to debt more than 15%.	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Rating Affirmed	
Colt Defense LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Colt Defense LLC	
Colt Finance Corp.	
 Senior unsecured                       CCC+               B-	
  Recovery rating                       5                  4

