December 14, 2012 / 6:47 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P raises Fondiaria-SAI SpA ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Nov. 30, 2012, Milano Assicurazioni SpA shareholders appointed a 
new board of directors. 
     -- The successful alignment of Premafin Hp, Fondiaria-SAI SpA and Milano 
Assicurazioni's managements with that of Unipol indicates that Unipol is 
increasingly committed to supporting these entities in the future, in light of 
their planned merger with Unipol Assicurazioni SpA.
     -- Therefore, we have revised the status of Fondiaria-SAI and Milano 
Assicurazioni within the Unipol group to core from nonstrategically important. 
As core companies of the Unipol group, we are raising to 'BBB' from 'BB' our 
ratings on Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on the Unipol group's core 
operating entities, and our view that the merger carries significant execution 
risk and the Unipol group remains exposed to significant nonrecurring costs.

Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'BBB' from 'BB' 
its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on 
Italy-based composite insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA and its rated subsidiary 
Milano Assicurazioni SpA. 

At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive 
implications, where we originally placed them on Aug. 9, 2012.

The outlook on both entities is negative.

Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that the alignment of the Premafin Hp, 
Fondiaria-SAI, and most recently Milano Assicurazioni management boards to 
that of the Unipol group indicates the Unipol group's increased commitment to 
supporting Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni until the merger, which is 
expected to be successfully executed in July 2013. It follows the affirmation 
of our 'BBB' ratings on Unipol (see "Unipol Ratings Off CreditWatch, Affirmed 
On Lower Uncertainties On Planned Merger With Fondiaria-SAI; Outlook 
Negative," published today).

Accordingly, we now regard Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni as core 
operating entities of the Unipol group.

Our opinion is based on the following factors:
     -- Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni operate in lines of business 
and regions that are integral to the Unipol group's overall strategy.
     -- The group plans to fully integrate these companies within the Unipol 
group.
     -- Their senior group management mostly mirrors Unipol's group top 
management.
     -- Together, they constitute over 50% of Unipol's group business and 
capital.
     -- Unipol has demonstrated a strong commitment through its EUR1.1 billion 
capital increase and by facilitating the recapitalization of the Fondiaria-SAI 
group. 
     -- We consider that if the group were to dispose of these entities, it 
would seriously disrupt Unipol group's goals and strategy.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on Unipol and therefore our view that the 
merger carries significant execution risk and the Unipol group remains exposed 
to significant nonrecurring costs.

We could lower the ratings if nonrecurring costs and difficult macroeconomic 
conditions were to weaken the Unipol group's capitalization, underlying 
operating performance, and capacity to service its financial obligations. We 
could lower the ratings if we ceased to regard the companies as core. 

We could consider revising the outlook to stable if the Unipol group were to 
demonstrate sustainable improvements in underlying operating performance, 
reduced potential for nonrecurring items, and improving financial flexibility.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Unipol Ratings Off CreditWatch, Affirmed On Lower Uncertainties On 
Planned Merger With Fondiaria-SAI; Outlook Negative, Dec. 14, 2012
     -- Unipol Assicurazioni And UGF Ratings Still On Watch Neg On 
Uncertainties Due To Planned Merger With Fondiaria-SAI, Nov. 9, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Fondiaria-SAI SpA
Milano Assicurazioni SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/--    BB/Watch Pos/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB/Negative/--    BB/Watch Pos/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

