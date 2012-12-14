FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P affirms Unipol Bank ratings
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 14, 2012 / 6:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P affirms Unipol Bank ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- On Dec. 14, 2012, we affirmed the ratings on Unipol Gruppo Finanziario 
SpA, and its core operating subsidiary Unipol Assicurazioni SpA because we 
expect the Unipol group to have strengthened its competitive position and 
maintained good capitalization after taking control of the Premafin group.
     -- We believe that Unipol Banca's stand-alone credit profile and the 
Unipol group's capacity and willingness to support Unipol Banca are unchanged.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB/B' ratings on Unipol Banca and removing them 
from CreditWatch negative.
     -- The negative outlook on Unipol Banca reflects the possibility that we 
could lower the ratings if we anticipated that further deterioration in the 
bank's already weak asset quality metrics or the domestic economic and banking 
industry could weaken Unipol Banca's capital and risk positions.
 
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- 
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Unipol Banca SpA and removed 
them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we originally placed 
them on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The affirmation of the long-term rating on Unipol Banca reflects our opinion 
that although banking is not core to the Unipol group strategy, the 
reputational and financial links between the two are so strong that the Unipol 
group will continue to provide support. In addition, we consider that the 
future merger of Unipol Assicurazioni SpA with the Premafin Italian insurance 
group should not significantly impede the capacity of the Unipol group to 
support Unipol Banca in case of need. 

The affirmation also reflects our view that Unipol Banca's stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'b'. 

We see the reputational links as very strong because 60% of Unipol Banca's 
branches are integrated with insurance branches and Unipol Assicurazioni's 
insurance clients represent about 21% of the bank's funding base. The 
financial links reflect not only the EUR1 billion in capital but also the EUR1.1
billion in funding provided on Sept. 30, 2012 to Unipol Banca by Unipol 
Assicurazioni, and a guarantee on EUR530 million of the bank's nonperforming 
assets (NPAs) by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF). As a result, we consider 
Unipol Banca to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of the Unipol group 
according to our group methodology, and this gives the bank three notches of 
uplift above its SACP. 

The starting point for our ratings on Unipol Banca is its 'bbb' anchor, which 
is based on our view of the banking system in Italy. We consider Unipol 
Banca's business position to be "weak," as defined in our criteria. This 
reflects our view of the bank's limited national market share, a point on 
which it differs from most of its Italian competitors. We assess Unipol 
Banca's capital and earnings as "moderate" because we believe that our 
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in the 5.5%-6% range in the 
coming 18 months.

Our assessment of Unipol Banca's risk position as "weak" reflects its weak 
asset quality metrics and high concentration in real estate. We estimated 
gross NPAs at about 23.5% of gross loans on Sept. 30, 2012, up from 20.5% at 
the end of 2011, and coverage of NPAs at about 41%, including UGF's NPA 
guarantee. We consider the pace of deterioration in asset quality in the first 
nine months to have been worse than the Italian banking system average. 

We view funding as "below average" and liquidity as "adequate," owing to 
Unipol Banca's continuing dependence on fairly volatile funding sources, 
balanced by an unencumbered asset buffer that amply covers its liquidity 
needs. Also weighing on our view of Unipol Banca's funding position is the 
limitation on Unipol Assicurazioni's capacity to substantially increase its 
funding for the bank, given its own liquidity constraints. 

Outlook
The negative outlook on Unipol Banca reflects the possibility that we could 
lower the ratings if we anticipated that further deterioration in the bank's 
already-weak asset quality metrics or the domestic economic and banking 
industry could weaken Unipol Banca's capital and risk positions. Specifically, 
Unipol Banca's risk position could weaken if we came to believe gross NPAs 
would continue to significantly rise in the next two years. Our forecast for 
the bank's capitalization could weaken if loan loss provisions were to greatly 
exceed the 100 basis points per year we factor into our current forecast. We 
could also lower the ratings if Unipol's capacity and willingness to support 
Unipol Banca weakened as the group transformation became complete.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in 
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, and a 
stabilization of Unipol Banca's asset quality.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating:          BB/Negative/B

SACP:                          b
 Anchor:                       bbb
 Business Position:            Weak (-2)
 Capital and Earnings:         Moderate (-1)
 Risk Position:                Weak (-2)
 Funding and Liquidity:        Below average and adequate (-1)

Support:                       3
 GRE Support:                  0
 Group Support:                3
 Sovereign Support:            0

Additional Factors:            0


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Republic of Italy, Nov. 19, 
2012
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Unipol Banca SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Negative/B      BB/Watch Neg/B
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB/B               BB/Watch Neg

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.