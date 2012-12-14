TEXT - Fitch affirms TDA Cajamar 2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all tranches of TDA Cajamar 2 and removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: Class A2 (ISIN ES0377965019) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Negative Class A3 (ISIN ES0377965027) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN ES0377965035) affirmed at ''AA-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Negative Class C (ISIN ES0377965043) affirmed at 'Asf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable Class D (ISIN ES0377965050) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable Fitch placed classes A2, A3, B and C of TDA Cajamar 2 on RWN on 16 July 2012 following the downgrade of Banco Santander to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2', which had acted as the account bank in the transaction. The agency has been informed that on 4 October 2012 the account bank was transferred to BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which under Fitch's criteria is deemed eligible to perform such duties and for this reason the agency removed the RWN. The affirmation is a result of stable asset performance and sufficient credit enhancement available to the rated tranches. TDA Cajamar 2 has amortised to 38.5% of the initial pool and continues to perform better than most other Spanish prime RMBS transactions rated by Fitch. As of September 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.85% of current pool balance, while gross cumulative defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 12 months) reached 1.1% of the initial collateral balance. This good asset performance has led to a switch in the note amortisation to pro-rata back in June 2010 and has continued since. The deleveraging of the portfolio has led to an increase in the credit enhancement levels for the rated notes, which is provided by subordination and a fully funded reserve fund. Gross excess spread generated by the structure has been sufficient to cover period defaults for the past 18 months and given the current low pipeline of potential defaults, Fitch believes that the transaction will continue to generate sufficient revenue to provision for defaulted loans on the upcoming payment dates. For this reason, the agency assigned and maintained a Stable Outlook on the class C and D notes. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)