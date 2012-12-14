FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch affirms AyT Goya Hipotecairo V
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 14, 2012 / 7:27 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms AyT Goya Hipotecairo V

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirms AyT Goya Hipotecario V, a Spanish RMBS
transaction, as follows:

Class A (ES0312276001) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative.

The affirmation follows the good performance of the underlying assets in the 
portfolio, which remains in line with Fitch's initial expectations. The 
transaction comprises loans originated and serviced by Barclays Bank S.A. (not 
rated), an entity owned by Barclays Bank plc (99.97%; 'A'/'F1'/Stable). 
Moreover, downgrade language is linked to Barclays Bank plc's rating and the 
ownership share of Barclays SA, which must not fall below 90%.

Loans in arrears by more than three months were low compared to most other 
Fitch-rated prime Spanish RMBS transactions and as of September 2012 stood at 
0.13% of current pool balance. The good performance of the transaction is also 
reflected in the fact that no defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than
18 months) have been incurred to date. Due to the low pipeline of loans in late 
stage arrears, Fitch expects the amount of defaults to be limited in the 
upcoming periods. 

The reserve fund is fully funded at EUR74m, i.e. 6.3% of the current note 
balance. Amortisation of the reserve fund is not expected to occur before 
December 2014, provided all other performance triggers are met. Note 
amortisation is sequential and is expected to remain so in the near future. As a
result, Fitch expects to see further credit enhancement build-up for class A 
notes in the next 18 months from its current level of 27.29%.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.