TEXT - Fitch affirms Caja Ingenieros TDA 1 FTA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caja Ingenieros TDA 1, FTA and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: Class A2 (ISIN ES0364376014): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN ES0364376022): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN ES0364376030): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable Fitch placed the class A2 and B notes on RWN on 16 July 2012 following the downgrade of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which acted as the account bank in the transaction. Fitch has been informed that on 11 October 2012 the account bank was transferred to Barclays plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'), which under Fitch's criteria is deemed eligible to perform such duties and for this reason the agency removed the RWN. The affirmation is a result of stable asset performance and sufficient credit enhancement available to the rated notes. To date, arrears levels have been low. As of October 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.34% of the current pool balance. The issuer has not reported any defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 12 months) to date. The deleveraging of the portfolio has led to an increase in the credit enhancement levels for the rated notes, which is provided by subordination and a fully funded reserve fund. Given the low pipeline of late stage arrears, Fitch expects gross excess spread to be sufficient to provision for defaults in the upcoming payment dates and therefore no reserve fund draws are expected. Note amortisation is sequential and is expected to remain so in the near future. As a result, the credit enhancement of the notes is expected to continue to increase. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)