FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P says RBC upgrade doesn't affect gas prepays
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 7:47 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P says RBC upgrade doesn't affect gas prepays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the outlook
revision to stable from negative on The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC;
AA-/Stable/A-1+) does not affect the rating or outlook on the following natural
gas prepay transactions for which RBC or subsidiary acts as a commodity swap
counterparty:
     -- Central Plains Energy Project (Gas Prepay) series 2012 (A-/Negative);
     -- Long Beach Bond Finance Authority (Gas Prepay) series 2007A and 2007B 
(A-/Negative);
     -- Main Street Natural Gas Inc. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A (A/Negative);
     -- Northern California Gas Authority No. 1 (Gas Prepay)     series 2007A
and 
2007B (A-Negative);
     -- Public Authority for Colorado Energy (Gas Prepay) series 2008 
(A-/Negative);
     -- SA Energy Acquisition Public Facility Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2007 
(A-/Negative);
     -- Salt Verde Financial Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2007 senior 
(A-/Negative) and subordinate (B/Negative);
     -- Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A 
(A-/Negative; RBC Europe Ltd. guaranteed by RBC); and
     -- Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006C 
(BBB/Developing; RBC Europe Ltd. guaranteed by RBC).

For each transaction, the rating is linked to the weakest corporate credit 
rating (CCR) on the key counterparties and is currently linked to an entity 
that is rated lower than RBC. Changes to the CCRs on key counterparties rated 
higher than the prepaid transactions usually have no impact on the 
transactions, unless the CCRs are lowered to less than the rating on the 
prepaid transactions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.