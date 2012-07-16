TEXT-S&P cuts 4 Arcap 2004-RR3, 2006-RR7 ratings

OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on four classes from ARCap 2004-RR3 Resecuritization Inc. and ARCap 2006-RR7 Resecuritization Inc., U.S. CMBS re-REMIC transactions, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on classes A-D and A from ARCap 2006-RR7, which reflects the deferred interest that we expect will continue for the foreseeable future. -- We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on class C and D from ARCap 2004-RR3 and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the transactions' liability structures and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using our global criteria for rating CDOs of pooled structured finance assets. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) pass-through certificates from ARCap 2004-RR3 Resecuritization Inc. and ARCap 2006-RR7 Resecuritization Inc. (ARCap 2004-RR3 and ARCap 2006-RR7), U.S. resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transactions. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. This includes our downgrades to 'D (sf)' on class A-D and A from ARCap 2006-RR7. We also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on classes C and D from ARCap 2004-RR3 and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the transactions' liability structures and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our global criteria for rating collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets. The downgrades to 'D (sf)' on class A-D and A from ARCap 2006-RR7 also reflect the deferred interest on the classes that we expect will continue for the foreseeable future. The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test). The rating on class B from ARCap 2004-RR3 is a result of the application of the largest obligor test. ARCap 2004-RR3 According to the June 21, 2012, trustee report, ARCap 2004-RR3 was collateralized by 42 CMBS classes ($321.3 million, 100%) from 15 distinct transactions issued between 1999 and 2004. Approximately 16.3% of the collateral are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'. ARCap 2006-RR7 According to the June 27, 2012, trustee report, ARCap 2006-RR7 was collateralized by 23 CMBS classes ($125.6 million, 23.9%) from 19 distinct transactions issued between 1999 and 2004, as well as 10 re-REMIC classes ($399.5, 76.1%) from two distinct transactions. Approximately 93.8% of the collateral are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'. According to the June trustee report, accumulated deferred interest totaled $58.7 million and has affected all classes in the transaction. The deferred interest resulted from interest shortfalls on the underlying CMBS certificates, primarily due to the master servicer's recovery of prior advances, appraisal subordinate entitlement reductions (ASERs), servicers' nonrecoverability determinations for advances, and special servicing fees. Classes A-D and A have remaining deferred interest of $1.7 million for the most recent period. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb. 23, 2006 -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004 RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE ARCap 2004-RR3 Resecuritization Inc. Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series 2004-RR3 Rating Class To From A-2 B (sf) B+ (sf) / Watch Neg B CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) / Watch Neg ARCap 2006-RR7 Resecuritization Inc. Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series 2006-RR7 Rating Class To From A-D D (sf) CCC+ (sf) / Watch Neg A D (sf) CCC+ (sf) / Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE ARCap 2004-RR3 Resecuritization Inc. Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series 2004-RR3 Rating Class To From C CCC- (sf) CCC-(sf) / Watch Neg D CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg