TEXT-S&P rates Holly Energy notes 'BB-'

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BB-' rating to Holly Energy Partners L.P.'s (HEP; BB/Stable/--) $300 million senior unsecured notes offering. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating expectations of a modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The U.S. midstream energy company intends to use net proceeds to repay $185 million of 6.25% notes due 2015 through a tender offer launched yesterday. The company also intends to repay the $72.9 million in principal remaining on two promissory notes that were issued to wholly owned subsidiaries of HollyFrontier Corp. in connection with last year's pipeline, tank, loading rack, and crude receiving asset dropdown. We expect any residual proceeds will be used to pay down HEP's revolving credit facility balance, which had $200 million drawn at the end of 2011. The corporate credit rating is 'BB' and the outlook is stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on HEP published on Jan. 30, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 RATINGS LIST Holly Energy Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 5 Ratings Assigned Holly Energy Partners L.P. Holly Energy Finance Corp. $300 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes BB- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.