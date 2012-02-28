FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Holly Energy notes 'BB-'
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Holly Energy notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BB-'
rating to Holly Energy Partners L.P.'s (HEP; BB/Stable/--) $300 million
senior unsecured notes offering. The recovery rating on the notes is '5',
indicating expectations of a modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The U.S. midstream energy company intends to use net proceeds to repay
$185 million of 6.25% notes due 2015 through a tender offer launched yesterday.
The company also intends to repay the $72.9 million in principal remaining on
two promissory notes that were 	
issued to wholly owned subsidiaries of HollyFrontier Corp. in connection with 	
last year's pipeline, tank, loading rack, and crude receiving asset dropdown. 	
We expect any residual proceeds will be used to pay down HEP's revolving 	
credit facility balance, which had $200 million drawn at the end of 2011.	
	
The corporate credit rating is 'BB' and the outlook is stable. (For the 	
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on HEP 	
published on Jan. 30, 2012.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Holly Energy Partners L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating              BB/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                     BB-	
   Recovery Rating                    5	
	
Ratings Assigned	
	
Holly Energy Partners L.P.	
Holly Energy Finance Corp.	
 $300 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes     BB-	
   Recovery Rating                    5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

