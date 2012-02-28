TEXT-Fitch says chavez questions highlight institutional weakness

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - Renewed concerns over the health of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez have added an additional layer of uncertainty to the country’s economic and political environment in advance of October’s presidential elections. Fitch Ratings sees the continued concentration of power and decision making in the hands of the president and the erosion of the country’s institutional strength as major impediments to a resolution of uncertainty over the post-election political and economic outlook.

This will remain the case even if President Chavez’s health status is clarified publicly in the next few days. Speculation over the president’s future and the recent momentum of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles seem to have eased investor concerns regarding Venezuela’s sovereign risk profile. However, we believe that either an incumbent or opposition-led government will have to face important economic challenges related to strong dependence on high oil prices, severe macroeconomic distortions resulting from the current exchange rate regime, structurally high inflation, and rising indebtedness. In the event of an opposition victory, we expect a gradual approach toward increasing exchange rate flexibility, in addition to the creation of conditions for increased private investment and growth. These policy reforms would likely be pursued while maintaining the importance of social spending, a clear priority of the Chavez government.

Should President Chavez’s condition force his near-term exit from the campaign, the lack of clarity regarding an institutional succession path and the absence of the President’s political stature on the government’s camp could lead to greater political and economic policy uncertainty. The government is likely to continue relying on unorthodox and populist measures, such as the recent announcement regarding the imposition of stiffer price controls on consumer goods. In addition, increased borrowing and the recent jump in crude oil prices appear to have strengthened the government’s hand in diverting oil revenues toward social and election-related spending. Pre-election policies of this type will likely fuel inflation -- the highest in Latin America, already running above 26% on an annual basis. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)